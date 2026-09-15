Athletes From Multiple States to Compete at Surat’s West India Championship

Participants will get an opportunity to qualify for Sheru Classic India 2026

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14: With the objective of creating bigger opportunities and a stronger competitive platform for athletes from Gujarat, the NPC West India Championship and IPL Gujarat Championship will be organised in Surat on November 22. The event will feature three disciplines — bodybuilding, powerlifting and arm wrestling — and will see participation from athletes not only from Gujarat but also from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and various Union Territories.

According to the organisers, the NPC (National Physique Committee) West India Championship will be an important competition for bodybuilding athletes. For athletes associated with NPC, participation in a regional-level championship will play an important role in their progression towards larger competitions.

In addition, the IPL (Indian Powerlifting League) will conduct a powerlifting championship. An arm wrestling competition will also be organised, with athletes affiliated with the Gujarat Arm Wrestling Federation and other relevant federations expected to participate. Athletes taking part in these competitions will get an opportunity to qualify for the IHFF Sheru Classic India 2026.

The organisers said the official date has been announced well in advance so that athletes can begin their preparations on time. Several athletes from Gujarat have already represented the state and their respective cities at national and international levels. Well-known and experienced athletes are also expected to be present at the championship, providing motivation and encouragement to young and emerging sportspersons.

Appeal to National-Based Brands to Support Athletes

The organisers have also appealed to national-level sports and lifestyle brands with a strong athlete and fitness audience to associate with the championship, while encouraging them to prioritise Gujarat-based athletes, communities and sporting initiatives through their support.

By supporting the event, brands can contribute towards athlete development while also supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement. The larger objective is to create better opportunities and provide the necessary support to athletes from Gujarat.

Athletes From Multiple States and Union Territories to Participate

The West India Championship will feature participants from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, among other regions.

The regional championship is expected to be particularly important for bodybuilding athletes associated with NPC. According to the organisers, under the NPC progression system, participation in a regional-level competition can provide athletes with the opportunity to qualify for larger championships.

In this context, the Surat event is expected to serve as an important competitive platform for athletes looking to advance to the next level.

Next Major Championship to Be Held in Mumbai

Following the West India Championship, the next major national-level championship will be organised in Mumbai.

According to the organisers, the Mumbai event will include a National Championship along with an Expo.

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