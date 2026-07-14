Automation Expo 2026 to Bring Global Automation Leaders and Emerging Technologies Under One Roof

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Automation Expo 2026, one of India’s largest exhibitions dedicated to industrial automation, instrumentation, robotics, and digital transformation, will be held from July 22 to 25 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organised by IED Communications Ltd., the four-day event is expected to host more than 700 exhibitors, bringing together manufacturers, engineers, project consultants, system integrators, technology providers, startups, and industrial decision-makers from India and across the globe.

As industries worldwide accelerate investments in Industry 4.0 technologies, AI-driven manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and intelligent automation, Automation Expo 2026 aims to provide a comprehensive platform where businesses can evaluate emerging technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and explore next-generation manufacturing solutions.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, Founder of IED Communications Ltd., Automation Expo has evolved into one of India’s most influential industrial platforms, creating opportunities for technology exchange, business collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, discover innovative suppliers, attend technical sessions, and gain insights into the rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

A major attraction this year will be Futuristic Control Room, scheduled for July 22, 23, and 24, a specialised knowledge track dedicated to next-generation control rooms, integrated operations, digital twins, AI-enabled remote monitoring, and intelligent industrial decision-making. Organisers believe this focused initiative is among the few dedicated platforms in India addressing the future of industrial control room operations.

Futuristic Control Room will bring together plant heads, control room operators, instrumentation engineers and project teams to deliberate on centralised monitoring, operator effectiveness, real-time operational intelligence, safety, reliability and digital transformation, all of which are becoming increasingly critical as industrial facilities grow more interconnected and technologically advanced.

Dr. Shrikant Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra State Innovation Society, will attend the event as the Chief Guest.

The exhibition floor will showcase a wide spectrum of technologies, including process and factory automation, robotics, machine vision, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), AI-powered industrial applications, digital twins, predictive maintenance, sensors, control systems, OT cybersecurity, industrial software, and energy-efficient manufacturing solutions.

“For exhibitors, Automation Expo 2026 is a direct line for the people who actually make purchasing and project decisions,” said organisers of the event. “Over four days, they get to demonstrate live applications to plant heads, project teams and procurement leaders from across India and overseas, and turn those conversations into real business.”

Organisers also noted that the timing of the exhibition aligns with a period when new industrial projects increasingly integrate automation, digitalisation, cybersecurity, and sustainability right from the planning stage, enabling EPC companies, consultants, and project developers to evaluate technologies early in the project lifecycle.

An OT-Cybersecurity Workshop, scheduled for July 25, will focus on practical approaches to securing Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and other industrial control systems as operational technology environments become increasingly connected.

The exhibition will further feature an Innovation & Startup Zone, providing emerging technology companies with an opportunity to showcase industrial innovations alongside established solution providers. Visitors will also explore displays covering drives, motion control systems, edge computing devices, industrial safety solutions, testing and measurement technologies and other advanced manufacturing equipment.

Automation Expo 2026 is open to plant heads, project engineers, maintenance professionals, automation specialists, procurement leaders, startup founders, researchers and students, making it a comprehensive platform for the entire industrial ecosystem.

About IED Communications Ltd.

IED Communications Ltd. organises Automation Expo, a leading platform dedicated to automation, instrumentation, robotics, digitalisation, and smart manufacturing, connecting industrial professionals from India and overseas. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, the company has established Automation Expo as one of India’s foremost industry platforms and continues to strengthen its legacy by fostering innovation, collaboration, and technological advancement within the manufacturing sector.

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