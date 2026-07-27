Banana Club Turns Delhi Store Launch into a Nostalgic Shopping Experience with Rs 1 Campaign

Banana Club Strengthens Offline Expansion with 21st Store Launch in Delhi with ₹1 Offer Inspired by ’90s Nostalgia

New Delhi [India], July 27: Premium menswear brand Banana Club marked a significant milestone in its growth journey with the launch of its 21st retail store in Delhi on 19 July 2026. Located in one of the city’s prime shopping destinations, the new store strengthened the brand’s offline presence while offering customers an immersive shopping experience inspired by the nostalgia of the 1990s.

To celebrate the launch, Banana Club introduced a unique “Buy 1 Shirt, Get the 2nd Shirt for Just ₹1” campaign, inspired by the emotional value attached to the humble one-rupee coin. The campaign rekindled childhood memories while giving shoppers an exciting reason to experience the brand’s latest retail destination.

Ahead of the launch, Banana Club generated significant buzz across Delhi through a series of unconventional marketing activities. The viral “Delhi Mein Hai BC” campaign, eye-catching city and in-store installations, and a giant gorilla-themed guerrilla marketing activation captured public attention, sparked conversations across social media, and built anticipation before the store officially opened its doors.

On the launch day, the giant gorilla mascot became the centre of attention as it interacted with shoppers and distributed exclusive invitation cards and promotional flyers, encouraging people to visit the newly opened store. The unique activation attracted large crowds, with curious onlookers stopping to engage with the campaign, click photographs, and share their experiences online. The excitement translated into an overwhelming response for the launch, with more than 300 visitors walking into the store within the first few hours, reflecting the campaign’s strong impact and Banana Club’s growing popularity among Delhi’s fashion-conscious consumers.

The newly launched Delhi store also featured a dedicated ₹1 Nostalgia Zone, where visitors relived cherished childhood memories through interactive experiences. Customers enjoyed candies, yo-yos, bounce balls, old-school biscuits, nostalgic treats, stickers, face painting, a themed photo booth, and a fun “Draw Your Banana” activity, blending retro nostalgia with contemporary fashion retail.

Speaking on the expansion, Prashant Lalwani, Co-founder of Banana Club, said:

“Delhi has always been an important market for us, and opening our 21st store here is a significant milestone. We wanted our first Delhi store to offer more than just great fashion—we wanted it to create memories. Every Indian has a story connected to a one-rupee coin, and through this campaign, we brought those emotions back while giving customers an exciting shopping experience.”

Neel Bafna, Co-founder of Banana Club, added:

“Banana Club has always believed that fashion should be fun, relatable, and accessible. Our Delhi launch reflected exactly that. By combining nostalgia, creativity, and a compelling retail offer, we created an experience that customers will remember long after they leave the store.”

Over the past few years, Banana Club has rapidly expanded its retail footprint across India by combining premium-quality menswear with innovative, digital-first marketing. The opening of its 21st store reinforced the brand’s commitment to making offline shopping engaging, memorable, and experience-driven while accelerating its ambitious expansion plans across the country.

With its signature blend of fashion, storytelling, and experiential retail, Banana Club’s Delhi launch on 19 July marked another significant milestone in its journey to become one of India’s fastest-growing and most loved menswear brands.

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