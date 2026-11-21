The two-day celebrations will feature a gathering of saints and several other programmes.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21: Vice-President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, said that Haridwar, the sacred land of the divine Himalayas, is once again set to witness an important event dedicated to spiritual and intellectual awakening. The second programme of the second phase of the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji will be held on November 21 and 22 on the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya campus.

Speaking to journalists in Haridwar, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice-President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said that representatives of the Gayatri Pariwar from India and abroad, saints and distinguished guests are expected to participate in the two-day celebrations scheduled for November 21 and 22.

Dr. Chinmay Pandya said that the Gayatri Pariwar is celebrating the year 2026 as a year marked by three special blessings. The objective of these birth centenary celebrations is not merely to remember the lives of great personalities, but also to establish their ideals in social conduct and national life. In this sequence, following the three-day event in Delhi, the two-day programme will now be held in the sacred city of Haridwar.

Dr. Pandya said that five key resolutions were adopted during the five-day programme held at Bairagi Dweep in Haridwar in January, on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, as part of the first phase of the birth centenary celebrations. The present event is being organised in the spirit of ‘Pratigya Purti’ (fulfilment of pledges), with the aim of reviewing the progress made towards these resolutions and further strengthening the commitment to fulfilling them. Through this event, the message of taking concrete steps towards realising the resolutions of individual development, family development and social development will be conveyed.

Gurudev believed that coordination between religious and political institutions is essential to make the nation capable and strong. Religious institutions provide moral and spiritual direction to society, while political institutions translate that direction into action through welfare-oriented governance.

He said that the programme is expected to be attended by Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji of Juna Akhara; Swami Rajrajeshwaranand Ji Maharaj; Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, President of Parmarth Niketan; and prominent saints of Haridwar.

Invitations have also been sent to the Chief Ministers and Governors of several states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The participation of dedicated volunteers from more than 5,000 Gayatri Pariwar centres operating across India and abroad will give the event a wider reach.

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