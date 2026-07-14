‘Bleed With Pride’ Explores Friendship, Family, and Women’s Health Issues

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Friendship, family, emotions, drama, and a subject that continues to remain a taboo in many parts of society come together in ‘Bleed With Pride’, a seven-episode web series set to premiere on the official YouTube channel of White Tiger Production House on July 11. Produced by Jayshela Chavda, the series has been created with the belief that meaningful entertainment can also become a catalyst for social change.

Despite growing awareness, conversations around menstruation continue to be surrounded by myths, stigma, and silence in many households. Topics such as periods, menstrual hygiene, sanitary pads, and social discrimination are still rarely discussed openly. Inspired by real-life situations, social realities, and documented reports, Bleed With Pride attempts to encourage these conversations through an engaging and emotionally driven narrative.

The story follows Asha, a young girl from a small village whose life changes after a tragic incident involving her younger sister, Chhaya. As Asha moves to a boarding school, she discovers friendship, acceptance, and a new perspective on life. Through her journey, the series explores resilience, personal growth, and the importance of challenging long-held social beliefs.

At its heart, the series is a story of four girls whose friendship forms the emotional backbone of the narrative. Their shared experiences, disagreements, laughter, and unwavering support for one another bring warmth and authenticity to the story. The makers believe these relatable characters will help audiences connect with the series on a personal level, irrespective of age.

While menstruation remains the central theme, Bleed With Pride also addresses several other important issues, including PCOD, menstrual hygiene, social taboos, untouchability, and infertility. Rather than delivering a message through lectures, the series weaves these subjects naturally into its storytelling, encouraging viewers to reflect and initiate conversations within their own families.

The cast features Aakriti Sharma, Shreyal Kalra, Riya Sachdeva, and Grusha Mandhyani in lead roles, with child actor Aarohi Patel also playing a key part in the narrative. The performances are expected to complement the series’ emotional depth while reinforcing its social message.

According to the White Tiger Production House team, the objective was never to create a documentary on menstrual awareness, but an engaging drama that audiences would enjoy watching while also taking home an important message. By blending family relationships, friendship, emotional conflicts, and socially relevant themes, the series seeks to strike a balance between entertainment and awareness.

With its digital release on YouTube, the makers hope the series reaches viewers across age groups and backgrounds, making conversations around menstrual health more open and inclusive. Through its relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling, Bleed With Pride aspires to remind audiences that awareness begins with conversation.

The seven-episode series will be released weekly on the official YouTube channel of White Tiger Production House.

Watch The First Episode Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgQ3clc0K80

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