Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Confirmed as Industry Partner for IndiaAI Centre of Excellence, Odisha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (NSE: BLUECLOUDS | BSE: 539607 | ISIN: INE373T01047) (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”), an AI-first technology conglomerate, today announced that it has received formal confirmation from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, of the Company’s association as Industry Partner for the India AI Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) to be established in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The confirmation was addressed to Mr. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, and Mr. Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO of Blue Cloud.

STPI has informed Blue Cloud that the proposal for establishment of the AI-CoE, Odisha, recommended by the Government of Odisha, has received in-principle approval from MeitY. STPI has confirmed Blue Cloud’s association as Industry Partner and requested the Company to initiate the process for execution of a definitive Memorandum of Understanding. The proposed MoU will record, among other matters, Blue Cloud’s financial contribution of Rs. 4 crore towards development of the Centre and its role in providing industry leadership, mentorship and strategic support to emerging AI startups.

The AI-CoE is envisaged as a global platform for applied AI innovation, startup incubation, capacity building and the deployment of responsible, scalable AI solutions across priority sectors including healthcare, governance, disaster management, education and industrial use cases. On the advice of MeitY, the Centre will also focus on sectors that draw on Odisha’s distinctive geographical and developmental strengths, including oceanography, coastal fisheries, tidal and ocean energy, and women and child development. STPI has earmarked approximately 10,000 square feet of built-up space, together with supporting infrastructure, exclusively for the establishment and operation of the Centre.

The Centre is being developed under the India AI Mission, the Government of India’s national programme, administered by MeitY, to build sovereign AI compute infrastructure and a broad-based AI innovation ecosystem across the country. STPI has an established track record of setting up sector-focused Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies in partnership with State Governments and industry across India.

Blue Cloud’s role as Industry Partner draws directly on the platforms it already operates in the Centre’s priority sectors: BluHealth, its non-invasive camera-based vitals screening platform, in healthcare; Blura SAGA and SOCEYE in public safety and governance; and its Access Genie sovereign AI and 5G digital infrastructure stack. The Company intends to make these platforms, its engineering talent and its enterprise and government customer network available to startups incubated at the Centre, so that solutions developed in Bhubaneswar can be deployed at scale across India and in the Company’s international markets.

Mr. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“Odisha is exactly the kind of place where applied AI should be built. There are real problems to solve in healthcare, disaster management, coastal fisheries and the ocean economy, and a State Government and STPI that want solutions deployed, not merely researched. Blue Cloud builds sovereign AI platforms for public safety, healthcare and digital infrastructure, and our commitment to this Centre goes well beyond capital. We will bring our platforms, our engineers and our mentorship to every startup that comes through Bhubaneswar, and we are honoured that MeitY, STPI and the Government of Odisha have placed this confidence in us.”

Mr. Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“The Centre of Excellence is a natural extension of the work Blue Cloud is already doing under the India AI Mission and with governments across India and Africa. We will move quickly to execute the definitive MoU with STPI so that the Centre can begin operations, and we look forward to bhubaneswar becoming a reference point for how industry, government and startups can build responsible AI together.”

Blue Cloud will provide further updates concerning the execution of the definitive MoU and other material developments relating to the Centre in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About the India AI Centre of Excellence, Bhubaneswar

The AI-CoE, Odisha, is being implemented by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under MeitY, on the recommendation of the Government of Odisha, and has received in-principle approval from MeitY under the India AI Mission. It is envisaged as a platform for applied AI innovation, startup incubation and capacity building, with a focus on healthcare, governance, disaster management, education, industrial use cases and Odisha-specific priority sectors identified by MeitY, including oceanography, coastal fisheries, tidal and ocean energy, and women and child development.

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