BNI Business Conclave to take place on July 18 and 19, bringing together Entrepreneurs from 55 Cities

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Surat: BNI Surat will organise the 10th edition of its flagship BNI Business Conclave on July 18 and 19 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC). The two-day event will bring together entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders from across India and overseas for networking, business opportunities, and knowledge sharing.

Sharing details about the event, Gaurav Singhvi, Executive Director of BNI Surat, said the conclave has completed a decade since its inception and has grown into one of the region’s leading business networking events.

He said that BNI’s structured networking model has played a significant role in transforming the way businesses connect and grow in Surat since the organisation established its presence in the city in 2016. Over the years, thousands of entrepreneurs have expanded their businesses through referrals and professional relationships.

“While much of the business world is driven by competition, BNI believes in collaboration. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurs support one another, build meaningful relationships, and grow together through trust and mutual success,” Singhi said.

Registrations have already been received from delegates representing more than 40 cities, with participation expected from over 55 cities by the time the event begins.

Along with BNI Surat’s more than 2,000 members, the organisers expect an additional 3,000 to 4,000 entrepreneurs, business owners, and visitors from Surat to attend the conclave.

BNI operates in 86 countries, and delegates from two overseas countries will also participate in this year’s event, adding an international dimension to the conclave.

The event will have entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, including retail, business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), manufacturing, construction, and real estate.

More than 100 stalls will showcase products, services, and business opportunities, providing participants with a platform to connect with potential clients, partners, and collaborators.

The conclave will also feature keynote sessions by distinguished speakers from diverse fields.

Former diplomat Deepak Vohra will share his perspectives on India and the evolving global landscape.

Renowned Gujarati author and thinker Jay Vasavada will speak on values, leadership and personal growth, while Prof. Sameer Dalal of SP Jain Institute of Management and Research will discuss business strategy, SME growth, and modern management systems.

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