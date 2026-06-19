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Home > NX News > Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 20:04 IST

Custom-crafted brown diamond portrait recognises Harsh Sanghavi’s contribution to Gujarat and the diamond industry

New Delhi [India], June 19: In a unique tribute to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, ISGJ Jewellery College and diamond technology company Lexus SoftMac have jointly created a 10.07-carat premium brown diamond sculpture replicating his side-profile. The custom-manufactured diamond was conceptualised in recognition of Sanghavi’s contribution to the development of Gujarat, and in particular, his support for the diamond industry.

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The project brought together advanced design technology, precision planning and specialised manufacturing expertise. While the conceptualisation, source-image analysis, facial mapping and 3D planning were undertaken by ISGJ Jewellery College, the cutting, polishing and execution of the diamond sculpture were carried out by Lexus SoftMac.

Developed over a period of nearly four months, the project sought to transform a diamond into a recognisable facial replica while preserving diamond yield, visual aesthetics and optical performance. The finished piece showcases a detailed side-profile likeness of Harsh Sanghavi, with the natural brown colour of the diamond enhancing the depth and definition of its sculpted facial features.

Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

Kalpesh Desai, CEO of ISGJ Jewellery College, said the project demonstrated how design innovation, technology and craftsmanship can converge to create entirely new forms of diamond artistry.

“Creating a facial replica in diamond is an exceptionally complex process that requires extensive planning, digital modelling and artistic interpretation. Our team worked on source-image mapping, profile analysis and photorealistic simulations to develop a design that would accurately capture Harsh Sanghavi’s profile while remaining true to the characteristics of the diamond,” he said.

“The objective was not only to create a recognisable likeness, but also to demonstrate the capabilities of the Indian jewellery and diamond industry in pushing the boundaries of innovation. This project reflects how modern technology can transform a concept and a photograph into a unique diamond artwork,” he added.

Utpal Mistry, Founder and Director of Lexus SoftMac, said, “I was working on a diamond sculpture inspired by the with Lord Krishna’s face, and it inspired the idea of creating a similar tribute for Harsh Sanghavi, whom we regard as the diamond of the state because of his contribution to Gujarat and his support for the diamond industry.”

“Converting a design concept and 3D model into a finished diamond portrait requires extremely high levels of precision in planning and cutting. It is a highly complex process involving advanced technology and meticulous execution. The final result exceeded our expectations and bears a remarkable resemblance to Harsh Sanghavi. We were delighted by his response when we presented this unique creation to him,” he added.

The project demonstrates the diamond industry’s ability to transform concepts, photographs and digital planning models into highly customised diamond sculptures suitable for presentation, exhibition and collection.

The creators described the piece as a symbol of innovation, leadership and the limitless possibilities of diamond artistry, while also showcasing Surat’s excellence in diamond manufacturing.

The 10.07-carat premium brown diamond sculpture is among the rare examples of a custom-crafted facial replica created entirely in diamond, reflecting the fusion of portrait artistry, advanced technology and precision diamond manufacturing.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)
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Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

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Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)
Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)
Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)
Diamond artistry takes centre stage with a Harsh Sanghavi portrait by International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ)

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