DISH, CII and AM/NS India Collaborate to Advance Workplace Safety Standards in Southern Gujarat

Surat-Hazira (Gujarat) [India], October 30: In a significant push toward workplace safety and regulatory excellence, the Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Gujarat, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organized an exclusive interactive session on the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020, hosted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) at its Hazira facility.

The OSH Code, 2020 consolidates and streamlines central labour laws into a single, modern framework, helping industries enhance occupational safety standards and simplify regulatory compliance.

The interactive session witnessed strong participation and a large turnout of industry leaders, factory occupiers, plant heads, EHS professionals, and safety officers from across Southern Gujarat. The event was graced by eminent dignitaries on the dais, including Mr. P. M. Shah, Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Gujarat, Mr. Janak Jariwala, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Gujarat Zone, Mr. Wim Van Gerven, Director & Vice President – Operations, AM/NS India, Mr. Santosh Mundhada, Deputy CTO, AM/NS India, and Mr. Nageswara Rao, Chief Safety Officer, AM/NS India.

Gracing the occasion as the keynote speaker, Mr. P. M. Shah, Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Gujarat, shared valuable insights on practical compliance and Gujarat’s industry readiness. Stating the vision behind the framework, he highlighted: “The OSH Code, 2020 marks a transformative step toward simplifying statutory compliance while placing worker well-being and safety at the core of industrial operations. Proactive collaboration between regulatory bodies and industry leaders is vital for seamless implementation.”

Praising the Government’s forward-looking approach and stating AM/NS India’s operational readiness, Mr. Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director – Projects, Hazira & Deputy CTO, AM/NS India said: “This progressive initiative by DISH and the Government of Gujarat is truly commendable, as it provides clear regulatory clarity and sets a visionary benchmark for industrial safety. At AM/NS India, safety is a core value driving our everyday operations. We are aligned with the OSH Code, 2020 framework and remain well-equipped with robust systems to ensure a safe work environment for our workforce. Initiatives like this will further help raise the standard across the industry.”

Emphasizing the importance of safety compliance, Mr. Nageswara Rao, Chief Safety Officer, AM/NS India, praised the new regulations, noting that the OSH Code, 2020 is essential for strengthening safety discipline and establishing long-term industrial compliance.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A interaction where queries from participants were addressed.

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