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Home > NX News > Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India], August 3: In an era where healthcare systems worldwide are grappling with the rising burden of chronic disease, Dr. Deepika Krishna is championing a transformative vision—one that shifts the focus from treating illness to optimizing health. As the Founder of Immunosciences and Longevity & Beyond Clinics (L&B Clinics), she is at the forefront of India’s emerging longevity and precision-healthcare movement, redefining how individuals approach wellness, aging, and disease prevention.

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A healthcare entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and executive leadership alumnus of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Krishna has built her career around a singular mission: empowering people to take control of their health through science, personalization, and prevention. Her work reflects a growing global shift toward healthcare models that are predictive, preventive, and deeply personalized.

Through Immunosciences, Dr. Krishna has established a science-driven wellness brand dedicated to elevating standards in nutraceuticals and preventive healthcare. The company is rooted in clinical evidence, research-backed formulations, and scientific transparency, addressing a growing demand for credible health solutions in an increasingly crowded wellness market. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge medical research and everyday health practices, she has helped create a trusted platform for individuals seeking long-term vitality and sustainable well-being.

Her pioneering work extends further through Longevity & Beyond Clinics, where she is introducing a next-generation model of precision healthcare. Combining genomics, microbiome analysis, advanced diagnostics, and personalized wellness interventions, the clinic delivers highly individualized healthcare strategies designed to optimize healthspan—the quality of years lived in good health. Rather than reacting to disease, Dr. Krishna’s approach identifies risks early, enabling proactive interventions tailored to each individual’s unique biological profile.

What distinguishes Dr. Krishna is her ability to seamlessly integrate scientific innovation with practical healthcare solutions. Her philosophy recognizes that the future of healthcare lies not only in extending lifespan but in enhancing quality of life. Through evidence-based nutrition, advanced diagnostics, and healthy-aging strategies, she is helping shape a comprehensive wellness ecosystem designed for the modern era.

As conversations around longevity and preventive healthcare gain momentum globally, Dr. Deepika Krishna has emerged as one of the most influential voices driving this evolution in India. Her leadership is inspiring a new generation of healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and wellness advocates to rethink the future of healthcare, not as a system that waits for disease to occur, but as one that actively promotes lifelong health and resilience.

Today, Dr. Deepika Krishna stands among a new wave of visionary leaders transforming healthcare through innovation, education, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. With an unwavering commitment to prevention, personalization, and healthy aging, she is not only building successful healthcare ventures but also shaping a future where longevity-focused healthcare becomes the standard rather than the exception. Her work represents a powerful convergence of science, technology and human well-being, positioning her as one of India’s most compelling healthcare leaders to watch in the years ahead.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity
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Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity

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Dr. Deepika Krishna Champions a New Healthcare Model Focused on Prevention, Personalization, and Longevity
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