EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 Brings Industry, Policymakers and Innovators Together to Shape India’s Water Future

21st edition of India’s longest-running water and wastewater exhibition brings together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers and water-sector stakeholders

New Delhi [India], August 6: The 21st edition of EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026, India’s longest-running water and wastewater exhibition, was inaugurated today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the Earth Water Foundation, the three-day Expo is centred on the theme, “Shaping the Future of Water Through Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.”

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The programme began with the Jal Kalash Ceremony, followed by the inaugural session, “India Water Mandate 2030,” which set the agenda for discussions on India’s evolving water priorities, technology, policy and sustainability.

The inaugural session featured a welcome address by Ms. Shivani Ghorawat, Founder, Earth Water Foundation, followed by a leadership address by Dr. Ambika Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, ASSOCHAM. Mr. Siddharth K. Desai, Co-Chair, ASSOCHAM National Council on Water and Joint Managing Director, KISHOR Pumps, presented the context for the discussions, while Mr. Turbaashu Bhattacharya, Co-Chair, ASSOCHAM National Council on Water, delivered the vote of thanks.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, said:

“Water is at the heart of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Achieving this vision requires a collective approach where government, industry, technology innovators, researchers and communities work together to build sustainable, resilient and future-ready water systems. Innovation, policy and circular water management will play a defining role in ensuring long-term water security and inclusive development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shivani Ghorawat, Founder, Earth Water Foundation, said:

“When we started this platform, India’s water conversation happened in silos. Twenty-one editions later, EAW has become a platform where policymakers, industry, technology providers and water professionals come together to transform ideas into action for a more sustainable water future.”

Day one also featured the ASSOCHAM Water Leaders Summit on “Navigating India’s Water Transition: Technology, Policy and Circularity,” with discussions on industrial water security, AI-driven water management, circular economy practices and climate-resilient infrastructure. The CEO’s Water Leadership Forum, moderated by Mr. Shankar Venkateswaran, brought together leaders from IOTA Group, WOG Group, VA Tech Wabag and Microfilter Polymers Limited to discuss innovation and collaboration for industrial water security.

The Expo integrates five key platforms—Exhibition, Conference, Business, Market Access and Knowledge—bringing together policymakers, utilities, technology providers, startups, MSMEs and researchers. Alongside business networking through the Global Water Business Lounge, the Innovation Spotlight Arena is showcasing new technologies, product launches and startup solutions.

Over the next two days, the Expo will host the World Sustainable Water Summit, discussions on water infrastructure, financing, rainwater harvesting, water reuse and regional collaboration, along with technical masterclasses under the EAW Water Academy. EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 aims to strengthen partnerships, promote innovation and accelerate sustainable water solutions for India’s future.

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