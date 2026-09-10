LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-10 11:22 IST

New Delhi [India], September 10: Shares of small-cap company Elitecon International Ltd. rose 5% during trading on September 10, hitting the upper circuit at Rs 7.82 apiece on the NSE. The stock has 52 weeks high of Rs 46.40 and 52 weeks low of 7.08. The company have market capital Rs 1250 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

In an exchange filing dated August 17, the company announced eight key appointments. The appointments included changes involving the company’s board, senior management and key managerial personnel, with certain director appointments subject to shareholder approval as required under applicable regulations.

Pradeep Kumar was elevated from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director for a five-year term ending August 13, 2031. The company also appointed Prachi Gupta as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Woman Director. Nisha and Suraj Singh were appointed as Additional Directors and Non-Executive Independent Directors, while Paramjeet Singh Gulati joined as an Additional Director and Executive Director.

The company also announced appointments involving a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretarial Auditor.

According to Elitecon International, the strengthened management structure is intended to enhance governance, compliance, financial oversight and operational management as the company works towards its longer-term business roadmap.

Elitecon International Ltd is a small-cap company operating in the tobacco and related products segment, with its business interests spanning the manufacturing and trading of tobacco products. The stock has recently attracted market attention following a sharp price movement, reflecting increased investor interest and heightened trading activity. Given the stock’s small-cap profile and volatility, investors may track factors such as quarterly financial performance, operating margins, business expansion, promoter activity and overall market sentiment while assessing its future prospects.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Naidu Club & Tribe vibe presents Korakendra Navratri 2026 Gets Bigger and More Vibrant as Kinjal Dave Set to Bring Her High-Energy Garba Beats to Korakendra, Ground 1, Borivali

IFANOW partners with Appreciate to bring Global Investment Products to its financial advisors and their clients

Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

Minister highlights School Bag Policy guideline at International Literacy Day, days after social activist Sundeep Bhutoria’s appeal

Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

LATEST NEWS

Not Just Kalki Or Aaliyah: 5 Women Who Played A Major Role In Anurag Kashyap’s Life And Career

Which Is World’s Most Expensive Phone? Know Its Maker, What Makes It Special, Who Owns One In India And iPhone Duo Comparison

Pakistan U-19 Team Mistaken for Asylum Seekers in England: Anti-Migrant Protesters Gather Outside Hotel

‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Despite Brent Crude Crossing USD 100; What Investors Should Know

Manchester United Rejected Kylian Mbappe: Red Devils Passed on Future Superstar After Scouts Spotted Him at Monaco | Ryan Giggs Reveals

How Did Kanpur Businessman Vineet Minocha’s Daughter-in-Law Shalu Emerge as Mastermind in His Murder?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Beats Welcome To The Jungle

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov Reach Semi-Finals After Dominant Wins

Anjali Anand’s 12-Second Video Goes Viral: Actress’ Reaction In THIS Clip Sparks Buzz — WATCH

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains
Elitecon International Shares Touch 5% Upper Circuit Amid Market Gains

QUICK LINKS