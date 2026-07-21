FASHIONOVA 2026 and Textile Export Conclave Showcase Surat’s Vision for Global Growth

Organized by TAADA with the support of iNDEXTb (Government of Gujarat), IDT’s Grand Fashion Presentation ‘FASHIONOVA 2026’ Captivates the Audience

Surat, July 19, 2026: Taking a significant step towards achieving India’s ambitious target of USD 100 Billion in Textile and Apparel Exports by 2030, the Textile and Apparel Development Association (TAADA), with the support of iNDEXTb (Government of Gujarat), successfully organized the “National Textile Export Conclave 2026: Surat’s Export Roadmap” at the SGCCI Platinum Hall, Sarsana, Surat.

The conclave was organized with a vision to strengthen the role of Gujarat, particularly Surat, in realizing the national export target envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from textile and apparel entrepreneurs, exporters, garment manufacturers, fabric traders, embroidery industry representatives, designers, startups, industry associations, and students from across the country.

During the conclave, eminent speakers deliberated on practical strategies to transform Surat into one of India’s leading textile export hubs. Industry experts shared valuable insights on global market demand, product development, emerging export opportunities, access to international buyers and buying houses, government schemes, quality compliance, certifications, ESG practices, export risk management, financial security, and strategies to remain globally competitive in the evolving international trade environment.

The conclave featured distinguished experts and government officials from across the country. Mr. Jigar Dave, Joint Commissioner, Industries Department, Government of Gujarat & iNDEXTb, delivered a presentation on the “Gujarat Industrial Policy & Gujarat Textile Policy 2024–2029,” highlighting Gujarat’s strategic role in achieving India’s USD 100 Billion textile export target by 2030 and outlining the state’s policy initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anupam Goyal, Director, Institute of Design & Technology (IDT), said:

“FASHIONOVA is not merely a fashion show; it is a powerful platform that enables India’s emerging designers to showcase their talent on a global stage. At IDT, our mission is to nurture designers who combine creativity with sustainability, technology, and the evolving needs of the fashion industry, thereby contributing to the future growth and global competitiveness of India’s fashion and textile sector.”

Mr. Satyadev D., Foreign Trade Development Officer, DGFT Surat, explained the export procedures and the services offered by DGFT to exporters.

The conclave also featured insightful sessions by Mr. Prashant Agarwal (Co-Founder, Wazir Advisors), Mr. Rajeev Bansal (Vice President, Celestial Dreams), Mr. Abhishek Agarwal (CEO, Kay Tex Exporters), Mr. Shayak Chatterjee (Co-Founder, Breathe ESG), Mr. Saurabh Jain (Branch Manager, ECGC Surat), and Mr. Jai Prakash Goyal (Gujarat Head, FIEO). They shared their expertise on enhancing global competitiveness, expanding exports, leveraging emerging international opportunities, and preparing Indian businesses for future global markets.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ajay Bhattacharya, President of TAADA, stated that Surat has already emerged as India’s leading manufacturing hub for Man-Made Fibre (MMF), Viscose, Embroidery, Denim, Garmenting, and Technical Textiles. He emphasized that through collaborative efforts among industry stakeholders, exporters, government agencies, and institutions, Surat has the potential to become the country’s most significant contributor towards achieving India’s USD 100 Billion Textile Export Target by 2030.

The celebrations continued in the evening with the much-awaited fashion showcase “FASHIONOVA 2026,” presented by the Institute of Design & Technology (IDT). The grand fashion show mesmerized the audience through its outstanding display of creativity, innovation, and sustainability.

Approximately 250 students from IDT campuses across Surat, Muzaffarpur, Kottayam, Junagadh, and other centres from across India participated in the fashion showcase, presenting their original designer collections on the runway.

The fashion show featured impressive collections of women’s wear, menswear, and kidswear. Recognizing the growing demand for designer children’s fashion in India, IDT presented a special range of innovative and trend-driven kidswear collections, which received tremendous appreciation from the audience and industry experts alike.

The biggest highlight of FASHIONOVA 2026 was the presentation of garments created using sustainable fabric developed from fruit waste, delivering a powerful message of environmental conservation, circular fashion, and the future of green textile technology. In addition, more than 250 designer garments, inspired by Indian craftsmanship, contemporary design, technological innovation, and sustainable fashion, showcased a remarkable fusion of creativity and environmental responsibility on the runway.

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