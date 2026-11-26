Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS), an AI-first technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, is participating in the 3rd World Mayors’ Forum and 7th Asia Cities Summit 2026 at the Fairmont Mumbai, being held on 25 and 26 November 2026.

The forum is organised by the All-India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) as part of its centenary year, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as Host City Partner.

The two-day forum has brought together delegates from over 100 countries, most of them mayors and senior city leaders, along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and ministers from several states. The agenda covers the future of Indian cities, city-to-city cooperation, artificial intelligence in urban governance, public safety, waste, climate and energy.

Healthcare technology showcased to city leaders

Blue Cloud presented two solutions at the forum, both designed for the everyday needs of cities and their citizens:

BluHealth kiosks: AI-integrated, non-invasive health screening that delivers vital-sign readings through a camera in minutes, with no invasive equipment, so that preventive screening can reach more people at public places.

AI-integrated, non-invasive health screening that delivers vital-sign readings through a camera in minutes, with no invasive equipment, so that preventive screening can reach more people at public places. BioSter: a solution that helps keep air and surfaces in hospitals, schools and public spaces safer from pathogens.

Mayors and civic leaders visiting the Blue Cloud presence showed keen interest in both offerings, and several have asked for follow-up discussions on how these solutions could serve their cities.

Address on AI and the future of cities

Dr. Kiran Velpula, President of Blue Cloud USA and Deputy Mayor of the City of Peoria, Illinois, USA, addressed the forum’s discussion on “Artificial Intelligence, Real Cities: Governing the TechDriven Urban Future”, before an audience of mayors, ministers and senior city leaders.

Drawing on his experience in municipal governance, he shared Peoria’s approach to city leadership and set out why Blue Cloud believes cities need technology they can own and run.

He described Blue Cloud’s approach in three parts:

AI-first, not AI-added: working products and platforms that cities can operate in the field, rather than reports that sit on a shelf.

working products and platforms that cities can operate in the field, rather than reports that sit on a shelf. Sovereign by design: Blue Cloud’s Access Genie platform and BluEdge sovereign AI keep intelligence and citizen data within the country and under the customer’s control, with cybersecurity built in from day one.

Blue Cloud’s keep intelligence and citizen data within the country and under the customer’s control, with cybersecurity built in from day one. Outcome-driven: BluHealth for preventive health screening, BioSter for safer public spaces, Blura SAGA for early threat detection and citizen-grievance listening, and BluVaani, an AI voice agent for police and civic helplines.

“Mayors and leaders, you do not need more disconnected dashboards. You need cities that think, respond, and care. Blue Cloud would be honoured to build that future with you.”

– Dr. Kiran Velpula

Management perspective

“Cities are where governance meets the citizen, and that is exactly where AI has to deliver. Blue Cloud is an AI-first company building sovereign, outcome-driven platforms that governments can own and run. The response from mayors at this forum shows that cities across the world are looking for AI that works in the field, and we are glad to be part of this conversation in AIILSG’s centenary year.”

– Mr. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

“Meeting mayors and city leaders from over 100 countries in one place has been a strong validation of our approach. BluHealth and BioSter address needs that every city shares, and the interest we have seen gives us a clear base to build on. Our focus now is to follow up with each city and turn this interest into working deployments.”

– Mr. Bhaskar Nallamilli, Managing Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

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