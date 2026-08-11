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Home > NX News > From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 10:50 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: At a time when conversations around Generation Z are often dominated by social media trends and digital culture, the achievements of young Indians in specialised fields continue to present another narrative. One such story is that of 22-year-old Vanya Bhatt from Surat, who has secured admission to the Global Music Master’s programme at Finland’s Sibelius Academy, one of the world’s leading institutions for music education.

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According to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, Sibelius Academy is ranked 9th in the world for Music and 14th globally for Performing Arts. Part of the University of the Arts Helsinki, the academy is internationally known for its rigorous audition process and attracts aspiring musicians from across the world.

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

For a student from Surat—a city known internationally for its diamond and textile industries rather than higher music education—earning admission to Finland’s premier music academy is a rare achievement.

Vanya’s journey mirrors the dilemma faced by many Indian students interested in the performing arts. Although she had learnt Indian classical music during childhood, she was uncertain whether music could become a full-time profession. Like many students, she questioned whether passion could translate into a sustainable career.

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

She later joined CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Western Classical Vocal Music. During her undergraduate studies, she was selected to play Eliza Doolittle, the lead character in the internationally acclaimed musical My Fair Lady. The production received a standing ovation from the audience, an experience that strengthened her confidence to pursue music professionally.

Following her graduation, she auditioned for Finland’s Sibelius Academy and secured admission to its Global Music Master’s programme.

Vanya says she now hopes to combine her foundation in Indian classical music with Western classical and global musical traditions to create original music that has Indian roots while appealing to international audiences.

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

Rajiv Soni, one of South East Asia’s leading student immigration consultants who has guided thousands of students to universities abroad, including Finland, described the admission as an uncommon achievement.”In my entire career of guiding students to Finland and other international destinations, this is the first time I have seen a Gujarati girl secure admission to Finland’s Sibelius Academy. It is a remarkable milestone,” Soni said.

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

According to Soni, students from Gujarat have increasingly chosen Finland for higher education over the past decade, primarily in engineering, information technology, business and healthcare. Admissions to globally recognised music academies, however, remain rare because of the specialised training required and the highly competitive selection process.

Vanya’s admission reflects the growing willingness among Indian students to explore specialised careers beyond conventional professional courses. It also highlights the increasing presence of Indian talent in global institutions dedicated to the performing arts.

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

She is expected to begin her studies in Helsinki later this year, where she plans to explore musical traditions from different cultures while developing original compositions rooted in India’s musical heritage.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School
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From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

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From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School
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