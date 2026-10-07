Goenkan Cadet Corps Strengthens Discipline, Courage and Character

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 5: At G.D. Goenka International School, Surat, GCC activities go beyond physical training—they are a purposeful platform for nurturing discipline, confidence, leadership, teamwork, patriotism, resilience, and physical fitness. Through structured training and regular participation, students learn to challenge themselves, work as a team, remain focused under pressure, and develop the confidence to face challenges with determination.

1. Drill & Commands – The Rhythm of Discipline

Drill is an integral part of GCC training and is conducted with a strong emphasis on discipline, coordination, alertness, obedience, and self-control. Students are regularly trained in marching, commands, formations, and synchronized movements. A Combined Drill is conducted on the fourth Monday of every month for grade V to VIII, providing students with a structured opportunity to demonstrate their learning.

2. Air Rifle Shooting – The Sport of Focus and Self-Control

Air Rifle Shooting develops concentration, patience, precision, and mental composure.

Students receive structured training in safe handling, posture, aiming, breathing control, and target practice.

The activity teaches them to remain calm, focused, and disciplined under pressure.

Each shot encourages students to analyse, learn, and improve their performance.

It builds self-confidence, accountability, and a continuous pursuit of excellence.

Our students actively participate in Inter-House, SGFI, Khel Mahakumbh, district-level, and external shooting competitions. Their achievements include 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medal at the Shooting Carnival, Tapti Valley School, Surat, while two students were selected for the SGFI State-Level Shooting Competition. These accomplishments reflect the dedication, discipline, and focused training nurtured through the GCC programme.

3. Artificial Wall Climbing – Courage to Rise above Challenges

Artificial Wall Climbing challenges students to move beyond hesitation and develop courage, confidence, physical strength, balance, endurance, determination, and resilience. Conducted under appropriate supervision with safety equipment, the activity enables students to progressively build their climbing skills and confidence.

Every climb is a lesson in perseverance. Students learn to focus on their movements, maintain balance, overcome fear, and continue despite obstacles. As they rise higher, they discover that success comes from trusting themselves, staying focused, and refusing to give up. Participation in external competitions further motivates students to challenge their limits and demonstrate their skills.

4. School Celebrations

GCC students actively participate in Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, showcasing their ceremonial skills, discipline, coordination, and patriotic spirit. Their participation includes March Past, Guard of Honour, Chief Guest Piloting, Amar Jawan Drill, and special drill displays. These performances reflect months of disciplined practice, teamwork, and commitment. Every synchronized movement and command demonstrates their confidence, precision, and sense of responsibility. Such occasions provide students with a meaningful platform to honour the nation, celebrate its values, and embody the spirit of unity and patriotism.

More Than Training—A Preparation for Life

The three pillars of GCC—Drill & Commands, Air Rifle Shooting, and Artificial Wall Climbing—develop complementary qualities. Drill builds discipline and teamwork; shooting cultivates focus and precision; and wall climbing strengthens courage and resilience.

Through consistent school-level training, regular practice, ceremonial participation, and competitive exposure, GCC provides students with experiences that extend far beyond the activity itself. It prepares them to face challenges with discipline, perform with confidence, work with others, and rise above obstacles with determination.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)