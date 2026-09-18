Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs 207 Crore Chennai Work Order

New Delhi [India], September 18: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has received a work order worth ₹207.45 crore from Emerald Haven Life Spaces 3 Private Limited (EHLS3PL) for construction-related works at a residential project in Chennai.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated September 18, 2026, Hazoor Multi Projects has been appointed as the contractor for RCC Core and Shell works for the “PTR Phase 2” residential project. The project is located in Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Chennai.

The total value of the contract is ₹2,07,44,57,481, according to the company’s disclosure. The work order has been awarded by a domestic entity and covers RCC Core and Shell works for the residential development.

The execution period for the contract is 30 months from the handover of the project site. The company expects the site to be handed over in November 2026.

Hazoor Multi Projects stated that the awarding entity has no applicable promoter or promoter-group interest in the transaction. The company also disclosed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

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