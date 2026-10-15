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Home > NX News > Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 10:22 IST

New Delhi [India], October 14: The makers of Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One, directed by and starring Chirag M Trivedi, have officially announced that the film’s theatrical release has been postponed. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026, the film will now release on November 20, 2026.

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Reason Behind The Postponement

Announcing the revised date, the makers stated that the change in schedule will allow additional time for final post-production work, technical refinements and finishing touches. The team aims to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its best possible form.

The release date change comes after the film’s trailer was unveiled at a special launch event in Mumbai, generating curiosity around its high-stakes storyline. While audiences will now have to wait a little longer for the film’s theatrical debut, the makers are using the additional time to complete the final stages of production.

What is Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One All About?

Created and directed by Chirag M Trivedi, Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One follows Veer Madhvani, a successful Mumbai-based luxury trader whose life takes a dangerous turn when he becomes embroiled in a confrontation with a Kenyan cartel. What begins as a business-related conflict gradually expands into a larger battle involving organised crime, international networks and national security.

The story takes an intriguing turn when Veer joins forces with a suspended RAW agent, drawing him into a world that extends beyond business rivalries. The film explores whether he will remain focused on building his business empire or become a covert asset working for the nation.

Cast & Crew

The film features an ensemble cast including Chirag M Trivedi, Priyank Pandav, Piyush Patil, Muni Jha, Taj Sethi, Pratham Sharma, Vihaan Choudhary, Jalak Motiwala, Gaurav Shivaji, Satyam Srivastava, Kishore Soni, Asif Ali, Pravesh Singh, Ajay Yadav, Saachi Surve and Abhishek Yaduvanshi.

Produced by Mayank G Trivedi, Manish G Trivedi and Chirag M Trivedi under the banner of Shiv Yug Films, the film has Sourav Pal as Executive Producer, Sunny Sharma as Director of Photography and Apporva Singh as Music Director. Pickle Entertainment is handling distribution, with Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi associated with the release.

Final Words

With its blend of business, crime, action, international cartels and national security, Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One promises an intense cinematic thriller.

Following the revised schedule, the film will now hit cinemas on November 20, 2026, instead of October 23.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date
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Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

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Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

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Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date
Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date
Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date
Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date
Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Delayed; Makers Announce November 20, 2026 as New Release Date

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