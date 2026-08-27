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Home > NX News > HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring

HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring

HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 16:00 IST

Dubai [UAE], August 27: As the global artificial intelligence landscape grapples with escalating concerns over synthetic empathy, data privacy violations, and machine hallucinations, an audacious new paradigm in ethical computing has emerged from India via HiMirrorly.com. Enterprise innovators Satyavrat Nirala and Naveen Babu Garikapati have officially introduced HiMirrorly.com, a groundbreaking platform that fundamentally flips modern tech architecture on its head by placing Human Intelligence (HI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) firmly above Artificial Intelligence (AI). Unlike conventional chatbots that simulate personal intimacy and optimize for user addiction, HiMirrorly.com operates as a strictly self-report-only, auditable digital mirror built to eliminate guesswork and protect individual mental sovereignty.

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The catalyst for this breakthrough was deeply personal. When inventor Satyavrat Nirala—an enterprise coach originally from Balijan, Assam—watched his young daughter Mishita receive polished, authoritative, but unverified answers from mainstream AI interfaces about her own emotions and identity, he recognized the dangerous phenomenon psychiatric journals now identify as “hallucinated intimacy”. Determined to prevent machines from defining a child’s inner reality, Nirala engineered the core scoring engine powering HiMirrorly.com and named it “Mishi” after his daughter, establishing a strict design mandate that the machine must show its work, never flatter, and never claim to know a person better than they know themselves.

At the philosophical core of HiMirrorly.com is the operationalization of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“The World is One Family”), translating the ancient Upanishadic principle into executable runtime software constraints. Rather than imposing low-context Western conversational standards, HiMirrorly.com dynamically calibrates for high-context, culturally nuanced communication modes. The architecture of HiMirrorly.com strictly rejects non-consensual biometric scanning, facial surveillance, and predatory engagement algorithms, operating with a single essential cookie, zero ads, zero analytics tracking, and absolute data privacy.

Engineered to meet the stringent transparency mandates of the EU AI Act and global data regulations, HiMirrorly.com introduces deterministic “Growth Receipts” where every score is mathematically re-derivable from the user’s own disclosed text. Co-founder Naveen Babu Garikapati notes that two decades of coaching enterprise teams revealed how vital an honest mirror is for blind spots, emphasizing that HiMirrorly.com is focused on deploying the absolute minimum amount of AI necessary to make human self-reflection verifiable, portable, and secure.

HiMirrorly.com is accessible globally directly at HiMirrorly.com, where users can activate 15 days of full platform access using the launch access code FREE15DAYS.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring
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HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring

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HiMirrorly.com Builds Ethical AI Around Human Intelligence, Emotional Awareness and Transparent Scoring
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