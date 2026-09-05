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Home > NX News > ‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 15:42 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 3: Surat- based young entrepreneur Mr. Piyushbhai Bhurabhai Desai has launched “Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation”, a unique social initiative in the name of Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother, ‘’Hiraba’’ with a vision of empowering children through education and social service.

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Under this initiative, Piyushbhai has pledged to provide ₹7,500 educational assistance to 21,000 economically weaker girls. So far, 12,000+ girls have already received educational assistance. The initiative is also continuing the educational adoption and support of both boys and girls, ensuring that children from needy families can continue their education.

As part of digital empowerment, a special programme has also been initiated to provide computers to 500 needy beneficiaries, helping students gain access to technology and digital learning.

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

On the occasion of Shri C. R. Patil’s birthday, 125 000 notebooks were distributed among children, along with 72 water-harvesting projects to promote water conservation and environmental awareness.

Similarly, on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi’s birthday, 42,000 notebooks and 42,000 cyber-awareness books were distributed among children, promoting education as well as awareness about safe and responsible use of technology.

Piyushbhai, originally from Nanota village in Banaskantha district, was born on 21 April 1993 and is currently active in the fields of textiles, real estate, construction and finance in Surat.

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Through “Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation,” Piyushbhai Desai continues to work for girls’ education, educational support, digital empowerment, water conservation and social welfare.

The initiative reflects a powerful belief: true success is not measured only by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the opportunities we create for others and the positive change we bring to society.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access
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‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

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‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access
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