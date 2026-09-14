Horizon Floors in New Gurugram Progresses Towards November 2026 Possession

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 14: Guliani Group’s Horizon Floors, a 9.8-acre low-rise residential township in Sector 93, Gurugram, is moving closer to possession, marking a significant phase in the development of the project. With construction progressing steadily and the sample residence now ready for walkthroughs, the development offers prospective homeowners an opportunity to experience the quality, planning and specifications of the homes ahead of possession.

Designed as a low-density alternative to conventional high-rise living, Horizon Floors brings together independent floors, gated-community infrastructure and lifestyle amenities across a thoughtfully planned township in New Gurugram. The project comprises 130 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors ranging from approximately 963 sq. ft. to 1,395 sq. ft., with private lift access, dedicated parking and spacious, well-ventilated layouts.

The project is positioned within a growing residential corridor of Gurugram, with connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48 and key employment and commercial hubs. The development also offers amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, landscaped areas, children’s play zones, fitness facilities and 24×7 security, creating a residential environment that combines the privacy of independent living with the infrastructure of a gated community.

“The development of Horizon Floors has been guided by a simple understanding of how people are increasingly looking at homes today, they want space and privacy, but they also value security, connectivity and community infrastructure,” said Harshil Singh Guliani, Founder, Guliani Group. “As the project moves towards possession, we are pleased to see that vision taking shape on ground. The completion of the sample residence is one part of that journey, but the larger milestone is the progress of the township itself and its readiness to welcome residents.”

A Low-Rise Format Designed for Independent Living

Horizon Floors has been conceived around the growing preference for low-rise residential formats that offer greater privacy and a more independent living experience. Unlike conventional apartment towers, the development follows a Stilt + 4 configuration, with individual floors planned as independent residences.

The homes feature contemporary layouts designed around natural light and ventilation, along with private lift access and dedicated parking. Unit sizes range from approximately 963 sq. ft. to 1,395 sq. ft., offering configurations suited to different family requirements.

The sample residence now provides a physical representation of this design approach, showcasing the interiors, finishes, spatial planning and functionality envisioned for the completed homes.

9.8 Acres of Low-Density Community Living

Spread across 9.8 acres, Horizon Floors is planned as a gated low-rise township rather than a standalone collection of residences. The larger development incorporates landscaped green spaces, recreational areas and community amenities alongside the residential floors.

The project has been designed to respond to an evolving demand in Gurugram for homes that offer the scale and privacy associated with independent residences, while retaining the convenience and security of a professionally planned community.

Moving Towards Possession

With the project entering an advanced stage of development, planning for possession is expected to commence from November 2026, according to current project timelines. The ready sample residence allows prospective buyers to assess the homes and specifications in person while also witnessing the progress of the wider development.

Homes at Horizon Floors are currently positioned in the premium mid-segment of Gurugram’s residential market, with current listings indicating prices from approximately ₹1.50 crore onwards, depending on configuration and size. The project offers 2 and 3 BHK residences across multiple floor plans.

For Guliani Group, the development represents its continued focus on the low-rise residential segment and its broader strategy of creating communities that combine location, functionality and long-term value.

A Strategic Address in New Gurugram

Located in Sector 93, Horizon Floors benefits from its proximity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48 and the Southern Peripheral Road, providing access to key residential, commercial and employment destinations across Gurugram and the wider NCR. The project is also located within reach of schools, hospitals, retail and everyday social infrastructure, while IGI Airport can be accessed through the Dwarka Expressway.

As infrastructure and commercial development continue to expand across New Gurugram, Sector 93 has emerged as part of the city’s evolving residential landscape, with increasing interest in low-rise communities offering a balance between connectivity and relatively lower-density living.

Expanding the Horizon Portfolio

Horizon Floors in Sector 93 forms part of Guliani Group’s growing portfolio of low-rise residential developments across key locations in Gurugram and NCR. The Group is also developing projects in Sector 63A and Sector 99A, Gurugram, extending its focus on independent-floor communities in emerging residential corridors.

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