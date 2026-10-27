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Home > NX News > ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 12:16 IST

The facility will offer testing and reporting services for diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26: ICA | GemLab India, an internationally recognised organisation specialising in diamonds, jewellery and coloured gemstones, inaugurated its new gemological laboratory in Surat on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday.

The inauguration marks  ICA | GemLab’s entry into the Indian subcontinent, bringing its services to one of the world’s major hubs for diamond processing and jewellery trade. It is also a significant step in the organisation’s global expansion.

The laboratory will provide testing and reporting services for diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery. Its presence in Surat brings these services closer to manufacturers and traders and makes gemological reports accessible to the industry.

ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

Milan Shah, Co-founder of Kalamandir Jewellers, was the chief guest at the inauguration. Amira Hatta, Managing Director of ICA | GemLab Global, and Dr. Dietmar Schwarz, Chief Research Scientist at ICA | GemLab Global, were the guests of honour.

Amira Hatta said, “India is one of the most important markets in the global gems and jewellery industry. Establishing a laboratory in Surat allows us to serve this market directly and bring our analytical capabilities closer to businesses across the jewellery supply chain.”

ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

Kalpesh Desai of ICA | GemLab India said, “Surat is the world’s largest centre for diamond policing, making it an important location for our laboratory. We aim to provide manufacturers, retailers, jewellery brands, designers and consumers with reliable gemological information through established testing methods and reporting standards, helping them make informed decisions.”

The laboratory will issue diamond reports, coloured gemstone reports and jewellery reports. Its services will include identifying whether diamonds are natural or synthetic, as well as testing and reporting on coloured gemstones and jewellery. The facility will follow the reporting standards and professional practices adopted across the ICA | GemLab group.

ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

Headquartered in Bangkok, ICA | GemLab is an independent gemological laboratory specialising in diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery. It is affiliated with the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA), a trade body representing the coloured gemstone industry. The Surat laboratory is located at Excellent Business Hub, Lal Darwaja.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat
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ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat

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ICA | GemLab India Opens Gemological Laboratory in Surat
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