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Home > NX News > Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture

Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture

Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-06 14:58 IST

New Delhi [India], August 6: Marking the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ Saraf Furniture, a leading online retailer of bespoke solid Sheesham wood furniture, today announced a spectacular Independence Day offer for its customers. As the country commemorates its 79th Independence Day, the brand is providing up to 60% OFF deals on all types of its top-quality furniture collection.

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This grand celebration allows customers to bring home the finest in Indian craftsmanship with added benefits including a Lifetime Warranty on products, free doorstep delivery, and exclusive deals on their best-selling Solid Wood Beds. The offer is a tribute to the enduring spirit of India and aims to make high-quality, durable furniture accessible to every Indian household.

Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, said, “At Saraf, we understand that great design emerges from the intersection of different people and cultures”. He added, “This Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of a self-reliant India by offering our patrons the opportunity to own heirloom-quality furniture that is a testament to Indian artistry. Our ‘Upto 60% Off’ sale is our way of giving back to the nation that has been the cornerstone of our journey from a small workshop to a ₹340 Crore empire.”

The offer can be availed from the official Saraf Furniture website and at all its retail stores. It is with a dedication towards quality with its lifetime warranty and doorstep delivery that Saraf Furniture has become a name to reckon with in the segment of premium wooden furniture.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture
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Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture
Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture
Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture
Independence Day Offer: Saraf Furniture Announces Up to 60% Off on Bespoke Sheesham Wood Furniture

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