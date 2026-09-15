Industry Leaders and Influencers Attend Iconic Glory Awards 2026 in Surat

Over 50 individuals with exceptional talent honored with awards.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14: The “Iconic Glory Awards 2026”—a grand event celebrating talent, achievement, and excellence—was organized at ‘The Privilege – Restaurant and Banquet’ in Jahangirpura, Surat. The event was organised by Aarti M. Malke, founder of Aaditya Global Icons. And sponsored by Gurukrupa Vidyalaya(Morabhagal), City Education, VinFast, Mahaveer Mobile, Karmic Events, Shaurya Enterprises, Malke Enterprises, Dm loop + Liveloop, Myfledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, Fnx, and Big FM.

The awards ceremony was organized with the aim of encouraging and honoring individuals who have carved a unique niche for themselves in various fields through their talent, competence, and exceptional contributions.

Adah Sharma, the renowned actress from the Hindi film The Kerala Story, attended the “Iconic Glory Awards 2026” as the chief guest. She personally presented the awards to the distinguished recipients. Mr. Heital Puniwala, Kannubhai Tailor, Tarun Mishra, and many other industrialists and influencers were present at this glorious award show, making it a grand blockbuster.

Through the honoring of distinguished individuals, they gained a new identity, and other active organizations in society were inspired to do something special and strive for excellence. This was just the beginning of a successful journey, with part 2 coming soon …

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