INS Mangrol Marks New Milestone for Surat as Hazira Steel Bolsters India’s Maritime Security

Surat/Hazira (Gujarat) [India], October 26: The Indian Navy’s newly commissioned Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft INS Mangrol carries a strong Surat connection, having been built using 100% specialised steel supplied by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) from its Hazira facility.

Commissioned on 12 October 2026 at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, INS Mangrol represents another moment of pride for Surat, showcasing how world-class manufacturing capabilities developed in Hazira are contributing to projects of national importance. From landmark infrastructure projects to critical defence platforms, steel manufactured in Hazira continues to support India’s growth and strategic ambitions.

The latest achievement places Surat at the centre of yet another national milestone, with Hazira-made steel helping strengthen India’s indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. As the country advances its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Hazira’s contribution to strategically significant projects such as INS Mangrol demonstrates the important role Surat is playing in nation-building and defence self-reliance. Fittingly, the vessel is named after Mangrol, a coastal town and important fishing harbour in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, creating a strong Gujarat connection for a warship built with 100% specialised steel manufactured at AM/NS India’s Hazira facility.

Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President – Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India, said: “The commissioning of INS Mangrol is a proud milestone for our Hazira operations and for Surat. The specialised steel supplied for the vessel reflects the advanced manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise and quality standards developed at Hazira. We are proud that steel produced in Surat is contributing to India’s defence preparedness and maritime security.”

INS Mangrol is the third Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) to enter service with the Indian Navy. Built with more than 80% indigenous content at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the vessel reflects India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, while demonstrating the country’s growing capabilities in indigenous warship design, construction and systems integration.

Designed for anti-submarine warfare, underwater surveillance and coastal security operations, INS Mangrol will play an important role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests and strengthening maritime domain awareness in coastal waters.

AM/NS India is supplying 100% of the specialised steel required for the fleet of eight ASW-SWCs being built for the Indian Navy. The company has also supplied specialised steel for several key naval platforms, including INS Visakhapatnam, INS Surat and INS Malvan.

Beyond defence applications, steel produced at Hazira has contributed to some of India’s most significant infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Anji Khad Railway Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge and the India-based Neutrino Observatory.

From strengthening India’s maritime security to enabling landmark national infrastructure, these projects underline the growing role of Hazira-manufactured steel in supporting the country’s strategic and developmental priorities while showcasing Surat’s contribution to nation-building on a truly national scale.

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