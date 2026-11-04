INSIGHT FUN FEST 2.0 Brings Interactive Mental Health Awareness to Parul University

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 4: INSIGHT – Centre for Counseling and Psychological Wellness at Parul University celebrated World Mental Health Week by transforming conversations around mental health into an engaging campus experience with INSIGHT FUN FEST 2.0, themed “Carnival for the Mind”. This student-led initiative brought students and staff together through games, creative activities, physical movement and interactive experiences, while also demonstrating how mental wellness can be understood and encouraged through everyday moments of connection, expression and participation.

The carnival, in addition to the usual awareness sessions, gave students a chance to step away from their screens, take a break from their academic work, and interact with one another. The initiative curated in collaboration with students and staff consisted of pottery making, clay art, interactive games, flea stalls and creative installations under the concept of “Best Out of Waste.” Prior to the celebration, there were sports competitions, which promoted physical activity, teamwork and participation.

The event was centered around the idea of making psychological concepts easier to understand through hands-on experiences. Games that test reflexes, attention and responsiveness introduced participants to how the mind works like art therapy, sensory-integrated therapy, including other interactive activities that encouraged conversations around moods, emotions and human behavior. Movement inspired by dance therapy, art-based creative expressions and sensory activities provided avenues for engagement with feelings, exploration of creativity and connection with the present moment through music, movement, art and play. The students participated in an activity to make a stress ball, which is a simple tool to manage stress that students could take back to their homes and hostels, and use as a practical reminder to make time for self-care.

Speaking on the importance of mental wellness, Dr. Dipal Patel, Clinical Psychologist & Director, INSIGHT – Centre for Counseling and Psychological Wellness, Parul University said, “Mental wellness begins with understanding our emotions and when to seek support. Activities like these help students open up conversations about mental health.”

The carnival featured a range of engaging activities, including pottery making, clay art, sensory experiences, dance therapy-inspired movement and stress ball-making, alongside interactive games exploring reflexes, attention, moods and emotions. Sports competitions encouraged physical activity and teamwork, while student and staff flea stalls added to the celebration. Through face-to-face interactions and hands-on experiences, the initiative also reflected the importance of community engagement in promoting well-being, in line with the broader priorities of the World Health Organization and the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on student health, welfare and psychological and emotional well-being in higher education.

Sharing her thoughts about the initiative and student well being, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “A healthy campus is one where students feel heard, supported and free to express themselves. Carnival for the Mind and other initiatives remind us that small moments of creativity and connection can have a meaningful impact on the mental well-being of a person.”

The carnival also promoted simple self-care methods such as deep breathing, mindful breaks, creative hobbies and physical activity, along with the importance of seeking professional support when needed. The initiative corresponds to the university’s commitment to student well-being and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. The ‘Best Out of Waste’ concept further highlighted the value of creativity and responsible reuse in which decoration-making was also part of the activity where students used their creativity to utilize the discarded materials to create unique things .

Parul University’s INSIGHT – Centre for Counseling and Psychological Wellness infused mental health awareness in everyday campus life via INSIGHT FUN FEST 2.0. The celebration encouraged students to check in on themselves and each other, to share how they are feeling, and to ask for help when they need it, emphasizing the message that mental wellness is a shared responsibility.

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