Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Opens September 16, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Jindal Supreme (India) Limited is an integrated steel products manufacturer with over five decades of experience, offering diversified pipes, tubes and allied infrastructure products. Purposes to open its Initial Public Offering on September 16, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 124.88 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE & NSE.

The issue size is 1,34,28,000 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹88 – ₹93 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Portion – Not more than 50.00% of the Offer

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 15.00% of the Offer

Retail Individual Investors – Not less than 35.00% of the Offer

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for part of repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and general corporate purpose. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The issue will open on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 and will close on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Abhishek Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Supreme (India) Limited expressed, “Jindal Supreme’s journey began in 1974, and the upcoming IPO marks a new phase for the Company. Over the years, we have expanded our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio to serve a range of infrastructure and industrial applications.

Going forward, our focus will be on improving capacity utilisation, increasing operational efficiency, expanding our market reach and growing our product offerings. The IPO will support our plans as we continue to strengthen the business and pursue long-term growth.”

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Director of Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited said, “Jindal Supreme has built its business over five decades, with a focus on manufacturing, product diversification and serving infrastructure and industrial applications. The upcoming IPO marks an important step in the Company’s journey as it enters the public markets.

We believe the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, expanding product portfolio and focus on operational efficiency provide a foundation for its next phase of growth. We are pleased to be associated with Jindal Supreme as it takes this step towards becoming a publicly listed company.”

About Jindal Supreme (India) Limited

Jindal Supreme (India) Limited is an integrated manufacturer of steel pipes, tubes and allied infrastructure products. Its diversified product portfolio includes MS black pipes & tubes, MS galvanized pipes & tubes, metal beam crash barriers and GI tubular poles.

The Company operates through an integrated downstream manufacturing facility with end-to-end in-house capabilities covering spanning coil slitting, cold forming, high-frequency ERW welding, hot-dip galvanizing, finishing and testing. Products are manufactured in accordance with Indian standards.

Established by M.L. Jindal, evolved over five decades into an integrated steel infrastructure products manufacturer with institutional sales and a strong dealer network across Northern India.

In 3M FY27, The Company achieved a Revenue from operations of ₹19,093.65 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,375.50 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 827.58 Lakhs.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Revenue from Operations of ₹67,538.72 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,162.90 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 2,252.91 Lakhs.

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