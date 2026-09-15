LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-15 14:39 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: Kellton, an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology consulting company, has been chosen by a leading automotive finance company to design and build an enterprise loan integration platform, creating a scalable and governed integration foundation for its lending ecosystem.

You Might Be Interested In

Built as the lender’s integration foundation, the platform will connect its origination, customer management, credit assessment, and servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single governed layer, underpinning applicant verification, credit assessment, eligibility decisioning, and customer record synchronisation, while reducing integration complexity across the lending ecosystem.

Designed as a reusable framework rather than a fixed set of connections, the platform will allow new providers, channels, and product lines to be onboarded onto the same foundation as the business scales, with the security, auditability, and transaction integrity required in a regulated environment. By establishing a governed, consistent flow of data across the lending value chain, it also creates the foundation for automation and AI-led decisioning. For Kellton, the engagement reinforces its expertise in building secure, scalable integration foundations for complex, regulated environments, where connected and governed systems are critical to enabling automation, analytics, and AI-led transformation.

Karanjit Singh, CEO APAC, Kellton, said: “As financial services move from digitisation towards more connected and intelligent ecosystems, the ability to integrate systems, data and partners seamlessly is becoming increasingly critical. This engagement reflects the kind of complex integration challenges we are well equipped to address, bringing together our platform engineering and financial services expertise to build a scalable, governed foundation that can evolve with the business. Getting this foundation right is also critical to creating the trusted flow of data needed to advance automation, analytics, and AI-led decisioning over time.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Afcom Holdings Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

Nepal Flood Relief: Rahul Gupta Extends Support to Flood-Affected Families

Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

Industry Leaders and Influencers Attend Iconic Glory Awards 2026 in Surat

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

LATEST NEWS

Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Big Breakthrough For Indian Agencies: Canada Deports Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Aide Karamveer Singh; Who Is He?

Father Said No to Drug Money, Son Lost Control at Midnight and Killed Him With a Spade: Here’s What Happened

Radhika Merchant Returns To Dance On Ganesh Chaturthi, Vaibhavi Merchant Reveals Her ‘Gentle Request’ At Stoke Park

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Asian Games 2026, Full Cricket Schedule: Check Date, Timings, Groups, Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast and More

Shruthi Narayanan MMS: Tamil Actress Breaks Silence On Alleged 14-Minute Viral Video — What Really Happened?

‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

QUICK LINKS