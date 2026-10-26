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Home > NX News > Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 17:21 IST

New Delhi [India], October 26: Contemporary fine jewellery brand Kicky & Perky has opened its first official store at DLF Midtown Plaza, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s retail journey. The store was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Aditi Khandelwal, Founder of Kicky & Perky, and Rita Gangwani, Celebrity Pageant Coach. Founded by sisters Aditi Khandelwal and Sanya Khandelwal in 2022, the brand has built its identity around design-led 925 sterling silver jewellery that brings together artistic expression, craftsmanship and contemporary styling. The new store offers customers a dedicated space to explore the collections in person and experience the thought and creativity behind the designs.

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Kicky & Perky’s collections draw inspiration from art, Indian culture, architecture, mythology, nature and personal expression, translating these influences into jewellery designed for everyday wear as well as special occasions. Crafted in 925 sterling silver, the collections feature moissanites and precious and semi-precious stones, bringing together distinctive designs and wearable forms. With its range spanning everyday essentials, statement pieces, occasion jewellery and men’s jewellery, the brand aims to offer designs that reflect individual style while remaining rooted in artistic storytelling.

Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

The opening marks an important milestone in Kicky & Perky’s retail journey, allowing the brand to build on its existing presence through kiosks while offering customers a more immersive way to engage with its collections. The store is designed to bring customers closer to the brand’s jewellery, allowing them to discover the details, materials and inspirations behind the designs while experiencing the brand beyond the digital space.

Commenting on the store opening, Aditi Khandelwal, Founder, Kicky & Perky, said, “Opening our first official store is an important milestone for us, because it allows customers to experience Kicky & Perky beyond the digital space. We have always approached jewellery as a form of individual expression, where art, culture and craftsmanship come together in designs made for modern life. Our kiosks have helped us connect with customers, and this store gives that relationship a more personal dimension. As we grow, our focus remains on building a distinctive design-led brand and creating experiences that make our customers feel connected to the stories behind our pieces.”

Looking ahead, Kicky & Perky plans to open more stores as it continues to expand its retail presence and bring its design-led jewellery collections to a wider audience.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans
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Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

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Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans
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Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans
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