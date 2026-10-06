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Home > NX News > Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 12:55 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6: Moonlit Infra Founder Monu Chauhan recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to discuss Ayodhya’s evolving development landscape, key infrastructure priorities and the city’s long-term growth potential.

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The interaction focused on Ayodhya’s expanding infrastructure, including the proposed Dasarath Path project, as well as local civic concerns and the importance of planned urban development. The discussion also highlighted the need for improved connectivity, public amenities and sustainable growth in a city witnessing increasing attention from residents, pilgrims, tourists and investors.

Moonlit Infra is preparing to explore upcoming development opportunities in and around Ayodhya. The company’s proposed vision is centred on professionally planned real-estate projects that complement the city’s cultural identity while responding to its growing residential, tourism and investment requirements.

The company is engaged in premium plotted developments and smart real-estate opportunities designed to create long-term value. Its expansion strategy focuses on emerging destinations where infrastructure development, improved connectivity and tourism-led economic activity are creating new possibilities for organised real estate. Moonlit Infra’s upcoming presence in Ayodhya is expected to reflect this approach through projects focused on location, planning, accessibility and future growth.

Ayodhya is undergoing significant transformation through infrastructure, urban services and tourism-linked initiatives. Development programmes in the city cover roads, parking facilities, public amenities, water and sanitation systems, transport infrastructure, heritage improvement and green spaces. These initiatives are strengthening Ayodhya’s position as a major spiritual, cultural and investment destination.

Against this backdrop, Moonlit Infra aims to contribute to Ayodhya’s next phase of development through future-focused projects that balance modern expectations with the city’s historic and spiritual significance. The upcoming projects are expected to prioritise transparent processes, strategic locations, essential infrastructure access and long-term value for investors and end users.

The company also recognises that development in Ayodhya must remain sensitive to its heritage, local communities and cultural environment. Its proposed approach combines contemporary planning with respect for the city’s distinctive character.

During the meeting, Monu Chauhan emphasised the importance of infrastructure-led growth and organised development in creating meaningful opportunities for local communities and investors. The discussion regarding Dasarath Path and other civic matters further underlined the significance of coordinated planning for Ayodhya’s future.

With the city continuing to attract large-scale infrastructure investment and growing interest from the private sector, Moonlit Infra is preparing to evaluate upcoming projects that can support Ayodhya’s economic and urban progress. The company’s development vision seeks to bring a modern real-estate perspective while remaining aligned with the city’s enduring cultural legacy.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth
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Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

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Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth
Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth
Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth
Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth
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