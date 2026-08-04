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Home > NX News > Mother Sparsh’s Journey: Combining Traditional Wisdom with Modern Science for Baby Care

Mother Sparsh’s Journey: Combining Traditional Wisdom with Modern Science for Baby Care

Mother Sparsh’s Journey: Combining Traditional Wisdom with Modern Science for Baby Care

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 18:08 IST

New Delhi [India], August 3: The baby care industry has long been driven by familiar formulations and established products, with many brands competing on similar ingredients and promises. While innovation continued, much of it remained focused on improving existing solutions rather than questioning whether the real concerns of parents were being addressed. As consumer behaviour evolved, modern parents, especially mothers, began looking beyond marketing claims. They wanted products that solved everyday parenting challenges while staying rooted in trust, safety, and simplicity.

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It was this shift that led to the emergence of Mother Sparsh. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Himanshu Gandhi, the brand was built on a simple observation: meaningful innovation begins by listening. Instead of approaching parents as consumers, Mother Sparsh sought to understand the small yet significant challenges mothers face every day and develop solutions inspired by both traditional wisdom and modern science.

Before entering entrepreneurship, Dr. Himanshu Gandhi served in a highly reputed job position in the Haryana Government. In 2018, he chose to leave a secure job to build Mother Sparsh, guided by principles that continue to define the company today—

  • Integrity in decision-making
  • Purposeful innovation
  • Parent-first communication
  • R&D-backed baby safe formula

 Mother Sparsh’s first breakthrough came with the launch of its 99% Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes, biodegradable, water-based baby wipes. Positioned around the thought of being “As Good as Cotton & Water,” the product redefined the category by focusing not just on cleaning but on helping prevent diaper rashes. Instead of relying solely on large advertising campaigns, Mother Sparsh introduced hospital and maternity centre sampling programmes, allowing new parents to experience the product first-hand through trusted healthcare touchpoints. The approach helped establish the wipes as one of the brand’s most recognised products.

Mother Sparsh’s Journey: Combining Traditional Wisdom with Modern Science for Baby Care

This philosophy of solving everyday parenting concerns continues across the portfolio. Products such as the After Bite Turmeric Balm, Tummy Roll-On, Head-to-Toe Baby Wash, and other baby care essentials reflect the brand’s belief that some of the most effective solutions often originate from ingredients and practices mothers have trusted for generations. Whether inspired by cotton and water, turmeric, or plant-based ingredients, the emphasis remains on making traditional care relevant through thoughtfully designed formulations.

Beyond products, Mother Sparsh has built its identity through educational, insight-led communication rather than flashy campaigns. Its digital presence focuses on supporting parents with practical, relatable content, helping create long-term trust within the parenting community. This consistent approach has earned the brand industry recognition and strengthened its position in India’s growing mother and baby care segment.

The company’s steady growth also attracted strategic Investment from ITC, which partnered with Mother Sparsh in 2021. This partnership gave Mother Sparsh strategic validation and supported its next phase of scale. 

In a category often defined by product claims, Mother Sparsh continues to differentiate itself by returning to the fundamentals: listening carefully, solving genuine parenting problems, and building products that combine traditional wisdom with modern innovation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Mother Sparsh’s Journey: Combining Traditional Wisdom with Modern Science for Baby Care
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