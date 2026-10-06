Nagaland’s Data-Driven Approach to Foundational Learning Featured at Oxford

Vibha India’s data-driven decision-making model featured at the Social Outcomes Conference 2026 at the University of Oxford

New Delhi [India], October 6: An initiative to strengthen foundational learning across Nagaland through data-driven decision-making was selected for the Social Impact Poster Gallery at the Social Outcomes Conference 2026, hosted by the Government Outcomes Lab (GO Lab) at the University of Oxford.

“Strengthening Foundational Learning in Nagaland Through Data-Driven Decision Making” was one of 16 posters featured at the gallery. The poster highlights the work of Samagra Shiksha Nagaland and Vibha India to use data and technology to support decisions on foundational learning across the state.

The Social Outcomes Conference brings together researchers, policymakers and practitioners working to improve social outcomes from around the world. The annual conference explores questions around cross-sector partnerships, outcomes in public services, the use of data and evidence in decision-making, policy design and delivery, and how governments can steward the delivery of social services.

For Vibha India, the inclusion of the Nagaland work in the Social Impact Poster Gallery offers an opportunity to share how data can support public education systems in responding to learning needs. It is also a recognition of its efforts to partner with governments to scale solutions that improve learning in government schools.

The work in Nagaland started with a clear challenge. Foundational learning needs to be strengthened so all children in the state are able to build the literacy and numeracy skills they need in the early years of school. It is aligned with the NIPUN Bharat Mission, which aims for every child to attain foundational literacy and numeracy comprehension by the end of Grade 3 by 2026-27.

Samagra Shiksha Nagaland is leading the statewide implementation across 11 districts and 1,915 schools, reaching more than 52,000 students. In the initiative, Vibha India provides IT consulting, digital solutions, data analytics, and monitoring and evaluation support. Its role also expands to policy support, and system capacity building.

“With the NIPUN dashboard and its individual child performance tracking functionality, we as a state are now among the top 10 states in the country.”

– Deputy Mission Director (former), Samagra Shiksha, Nagaland

The partnership focuses on using data to understand where learning needs are highest and support decisions based on those findings. Till date, more than 200 educators including teachers, facilitators, District Education Officers (DEO), Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEO), PM SHRI School Heads and NIPUN Coordinators have been trained on HPC, Assessment modules on VSK, Learning outcomes, district-block rankings, child performance tracking and My Career Advisor application. Blocks identified with higher needs have also received training.

The work is supported by a dashboard that enables continuous monitoring. It helps identify need-based, customized support. It also enables individual child-level tracking across the state. This approach creates a way for information from schools and assessments to inform the support provided to teachers and students. It also facilitates progress to be monitored over time. The Nagaland state’s strong technology-enabled education system today makes every child’s learning visible, measurable and actionable.

A SCERT-led dipstick study on low learning outcomes is currently underway. The next step is to understand educators’ and students’ needs clearly, use available evidence to guide decisions, and build the capacity of the people working closest to children. The findings will further shape the next round of interventions in the state.

The work to ensure that every child reads, learns, and builds a future, is now taking place across the state. With nearly all government schools in the state covered, the data-driven model is building a foundation for continuous monitoring and more targeted support. The Social Impact Poster Gallery in Oxford brings this work into a wider conversation on how data and evidence can inform and shape the public education system.

About Vibha

Vibha believes every child deserves access to high-quality public education. Instead of helping only a few children escape the system, we strengthen the public education system itself so millions of children can succeed. We work with grassroots organizations and partner with governments to scale solutions that improve learning in government schools. Across 35 years, Vibha-supported initiatives have reached 8.8 million children in India, 2.5 million of them in the last year alone, proving that when systems improve, every child benefits.

Know more at www.vibha.org or write to us at social@vibha.org

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