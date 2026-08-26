Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 26: Navinmart, the e-commerce venture of Surat-based Navin Electronics, has won the MY FM Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in E-Commerce, recognising its approach to building a hyper-local online marketplace backed by authorised sellers, personalised after-sales service and more than five decades of experience in the electronics retail industry.

Launched in 2025, Navinmart is a research-driven e-commerce venture developed by Navin Electronics to address changing customer expectations around online shopping while retaining the trust and service associated with a physical retail business. The platform brings together the convenience of online shopping with the product knowledge, authorised seller network and after-sales capabilities of an established local retailer.

The award was accepted on behalf of Navinmart by Sourav Jetwani & Ashutosh Jetwani, Co-founders at the MY FM Excellence Awards 2026.

Commenting on the recognition, Sourav Jetwani & Ashutosh Jetwani, Co-founders, Navinmart, said, “This award is an important milestone for Navinmart, particularly because we are still a young venture. We started Navinmart with a simple idea to build an online shopping platform that understands the customer and the local market better. Our experience of more than five decades in electronics retail has helped us understand what customers look for beyond price, including genuine products, reliable advice and support after the purchase. We are happy that this approach has been recognised.”

Unlike conventional marketplaces that bring together a wide network of sellers, Navinmart places emphasis on brand-authorised sellers, giving customers greater confidence about product authenticity and genuine products. The platform also follows a hyper-local marketplace model.

Another key differentiator is its approach to after-sales service. Navinmart aims to provide customers with personalised assistance after a purchase, supported by the experience and service infrastructure built by Navin Electronics over the years. This allows the company to remain connected with customers beyond the point of sale.

Navinmart offers products across consumer electronics, home appliances, smartphones and mobile accessories, wearables, beauty and grooming products and other lifestyle categories. The platform also provides offers, competitive pricing, EMI options and delivery services, while combining its online presence with the support available through Navin Electronics’ retail network.4

The MY FM recognition comes as Navinmart continues to strengthen its presence in the digital retail segment and build on the legacy of Navin Electronics. With customer trust, service and convenience at the core of its approach, the company aims to further expand its reach and establish Navinmart as a leading e-commerce platform.

Visit https://www.navinmart.com/ for more details.

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