LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-26 20:56 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 26: Navinmart, the e-commerce venture of Surat-based Navin Electronics, has won the MY FM Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in E-Commerce, recognising its approach to building a hyper-local online marketplace backed by authorised sellers, personalised after-sales service and more than five decades of experience in the electronics retail industry.

You Might Be Interested In

Launched in 2025, Navinmart is a research-driven e-commerce venture developed by Navin Electronics to address changing customer expectations around online shopping while retaining the trust and service associated with a physical retail business. The platform brings together the convenience of online shopping with the product knowledge, authorised seller network and after-sales capabilities of an established local retailer.

The award was accepted on behalf of Navinmart by Sourav Jetwani & Ashutosh Jetwani, Co-founders at the MY FM Excellence Awards 2026.

Commenting on the recognition, Sourav Jetwani & Ashutosh Jetwani, Co-founders, Navinmart, said, “This award is an important milestone for Navinmart, particularly because we are still a young venture. We started Navinmart with a simple idea to build an online shopping platform that understands the customer and the local market better. Our experience of more than five decades in electronics retail has helped us understand what customers look for beyond price, including genuine products, reliable advice and support after the purchase. We are happy that this approach has been recognised.”

Unlike conventional marketplaces that bring together a wide network of sellers, Navinmart places emphasis on brand-authorised sellers, giving customers greater confidence about product authenticity and genuine products. The platform also follows a hyper-local marketplace model.

Another key differentiator is its approach to after-sales service. Navinmart aims to provide customers with personalised assistance after a purchase, supported by the experience and service infrastructure built by Navin Electronics over the years. This allows the company to remain connected with customers beyond the point of sale.

Navinmart offers products across consumer electronics, home appliances, smartphones and mobile accessories, wearables, beauty and grooming products and other lifestyle categories. The platform also provides offers, competitive pricing, EMI options and delivery services, while combining its online presence with the support available through Navin Electronics’ retail network.4

The MY FM recognition comes as Navinmart continues to strengthen its presence in the digital retail segment and build on the legacy of Navin Electronics. With customer trust, service and convenience at the core of its approach, the company aims to further expand its reach and establish Navinmart as a leading e-commerce platform.

Visit https://www.navinmart.com/ for more details.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Ideas to Impact: MIT India’s IRS 2026 Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration in Pune

Hire4Event Becomes India’s Largest Online Artist Booking Platform for Corporate Events and Weddings

100 Bicycles Distributed to Bengaluru Schoolgirls as Steelcase Supports Project Udaan

CineNow Unveils Leadership and Governance Structure for US$150 Million Film Investment Vehicle, Invites Creative Collaboration from the Indian Film Fraternity

Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs. 193.85 Crore NHAI Contract for Toll Fee Collection in Tamil Nadu

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

HAL-Safran Sign Big Engine Deal: What Is India’s ‘Aravalli’ Powerplant And Why It Matters

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

Asha Bhosle’s Last Recorded Film Song To Release On Her Birthday; ‘Om Ka Hari’ Makers Pay Tribute To Legendary Singer

Around 400 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Lose Contact After Nepal Floods; What Happened Near Tibet Border?

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs. 193.85 Crore NHAI Contract for Toll Fee Collection in Tamil Nadu

Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani Lead Netflix’s Chaotic New Neighbourhood Comedy — Here’s What To Expect

Why India’s Most Successful People Are Learning to Choose Calm Over Noise

Parul University and IIT Palakkad Secure Joint Patent for E-Waste Innovation

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey
Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey
Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey
Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

QUICK LINKS