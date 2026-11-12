LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 12:24 IST

Four gold, five silver and two bronze medals won across categories

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS India GHPC), Bhubaneswar, and the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics Grassroots Centre, Rourkela, delivered an impressive performance at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship 2026 held in Pune, Maharashtra. A total of 13 athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India gymnastics programme represented various schools at the championship, which brought together more than 350 young gymnasts from across the country.

Athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre competed across various categories at the championship while representing their respective schools. The contingent included Pritti Jhankaar (U-17 Girls), Subidita Bag, Shoumyashree Priyadarshinee and Jasmin Praharaj (U-14 Girls), and Rose Minzi (U-11 Girls). The championship also marked the national-level debut of athletes training at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics Grassroots Centre, Rourkela, including Advin Nag and Pranabjan Mahala (U-11 Boys), Adrisha Kothari (U-14 Girls), and Pirya Badaik, Rimjhim Sil, Pankuri Sil, Adyasha Patra and Bidyanka Behera (U-11 Girls).

Pritti Jhankaar won two gold medals in the All-Around and Balance Beam events in the U-17 category. In the U-11 category, Rose Minzi secured two gold medals in the All-Around and Balance Beam events and a silver medal in Floor Exercise. In the U-14 category, Shoumyashree Priyadarshinee won a silver in Balance Beam and a bronze in Vault, while Subidita Bag claimed two silver medals in Uneven Bars and Vault. Among the Gymnastics Grassroots Centre athletes, Pranabjain Mahala secured bronze in the Parallel Bars event in the U-11 Boys category, marking a notable achievement for the grassroots programme.

Congratulating the athletes, Shri Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “We are immensely proud of our young gymnasts for their outstanding performance at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship 2026. Their achievements reflect the hard work, discipline and determination they bring to the sport every day. We are especially delighted to see athletes from our Grassroots Centre in Rourkela make a strong impression in their first-ever appearance at a national level championship, while our High Performance Centre athletes continued to demonstrate excellence through their medal-winning performances. At AM/NS India, we are committed to nurturing sporting talent by creating a strong ecosystem that supports our trainee gymnasts at every stage of their journey, from grassroots development to high-performance excellence.”

The impressive results achieved by athletes from both centres highlight the success of the Odisha AM/NS India gymnastics programme in developing young talent and providing them with opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Magellanic Cloud Announces Readiness of UAV Facility Premises (Counter-Drone) Under Joint Venture; Phased Operational Rollout Planned

Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

Orient Green Power clocks Rs 106 Cr H1 FY27 Net Profit with an industry-leading 76% EBITDA margin

Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

A ‘Diwali Pahat with a Difference’: Sugee announces Rs 2.15 crore assistance for drought-affected farmers and communities across Maharashtra

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?

Ola In Trouble: CCPA Orders End To Extra Charges For Faster Rides, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine

Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

Key Noida Elevated Road Remains Shut For 21 Days After Major Pothole, Why Noida Authority Delaying The Reopening?

Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Bigg Boss 20: ‘My Kids Are Watching This’ Jay Bhanushali’s Strong Message After Yung DSA Drags Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij’s Row

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut
Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut
Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut
Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut
Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

QUICK LINKS