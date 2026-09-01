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Home > NX News > OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology

OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology

OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 10:30 IST

~Company steps up investments in mission-critical technologies as it targets opportunities across defence, critical infrastructure, energy and manufacturing~

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New Delhi [India], september 01: OptiValue Tek Consulting Limited, a technology and strategic advisory company focused on digital engineering, Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, is entering its next phase of growth with a sharper focus on AI, Digital Twins, defence technology and intelligent critical infrastructure.

The company is expanding its presence across sectors including defence, energy, manufacturing, ports, logistics and smart infrastructure, as organisations increasingly look to combine AI, engineering, simulation and operational data to improve decision-making and resilience.

Strengthening its defence technology focus

Defence technology is emerging as a key growth area for OptiValue. The company has launched ICUDSOptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology (Intelligent Counter-UAV Defence Systems), an AI-enabled Counter-UAV and airspace intelligence platform designed for the protection of critical assets.The platform brings together capabilities across detection, identification, tracking, classification, assessment, prediction and response. OptiValue’s entry into the sector has also been supported by a multi-million-dollar government order awarded through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).The company sees increasing demand for technologies that can help defence and critical infrastructure operators identify threats, simulate scenarios and respond to emerging risks in real time.

Taking Digital Twins beyond traditional engineering

Another major area of focus for OptiValue is Digital Twins, which the company believes are evolving from engineering and asset-management applications into tools for defence simulation, mission rehearsal, infrastructure stress testing and resilience planning.By creating dynamic digital representations of physical assets and systems, Digital Twins can allow organisations to test different scenarios, assess vulnerabilities and understand the potential impact of disruptions before they affect real-world operations.

OptiValue is positioning this capability alongside AI, simulation and data engineering to create what it describes as an “intelligence layer for the physical world.”

Expanding through strategic technology partnerships

To accelerate this strategy, OptiValue has also expanded its technology ecosystem through strategic collaborations.Its partnership with Eagle Infrastructure India covers areas such as agentic AI, Digital Twins, cloud, IoT and advanced analytics for intelligent infrastructure. The company has also partnered with SFJ Business Solutions on AI-led transformation programmes for large enterprises. Alongside these initiatives, OptiValue has expanded its technology portfolio with an IoT-based vehicle safety platform, further extending its focus on connected and intelligent systems.

Commenting on the company’s strategic direction, Ashish Kumar, Chairman, OptiValueTek Consulting Limited, said, “The next technology opportunity is not AI in isolation, but the ability to connect intelligence with the physical systems that power economies and national security. Digital Twins can provide that bridge by enabling organisations to model assets, test disruption and anticipate risk before it reaches the real world. Our ambition is to build a technology-led, IP-driven company that can contribute to the next generation of digital infrastructure across defence, industry and other strategic sectors.” OptiValue believes the convergence of AI, engineering, simulation and cyber resilience will create new opportunities across defence and critical infrastructure. Its longer-term strategy is focused on connecting digital engineering with mission intelligence and using Digital Twins to help organisations anticipate risks, improve operational visibility and strengthen resilience.

About OptiValueTek Consulting

OptivalueTek is a forward-thinking technology and strategic advisory firm enabling enterprises, governments, and high-growth organizations to accelerate digital transformation with precision and impact. By integrating Artificial Intelligence, advanced data engineering, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and smart infrastructure solutions, OptivalueTek delivers scalable, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystems.

The firm operates at the intersection of business strategy and emerging technologies, combining executive-level advisory, robust architecture design, and disciplined program execution to unlock measurable value, operational resilience, and long-term competitive advantage. With a strong focus on governance, risk management, and sustainable growth, OptivalueTek empowers organizations to evolve into intelligent, data-driven enterprises built for the next decade of innovation.

For more information visit: https://www.optivaluetek.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology
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OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology

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OptiValue Tek Eyes New Growth Opportunities With AI, Digital Twins and Defence Technology
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