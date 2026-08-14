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Home > NX News > Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment

Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment

Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 18:52 IST

In a significant development for India’s rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios have announced a strategic investment in Rocket Reels, India’s first original stories vertical OTT platform founded by Kranti Shanbhag. The investment underscores the growing confidence in the future of premium short-form storytelling and positions Rocket Reels for its next phase of growth, innovation, and global expansion.

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Panorama Studios, founded by Chairman and veteran film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and led by filmmaker and Managing Director Abhishek Pathak, has established itself as one of India’s leading content-driven film studios, known for delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful cinema. Its celebrated slate includes Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid, Shaitaan, and the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, earning over 50 prestigious awards. Abhishek also directed the highly acclaimed Drishyam 2 and is currently directing and producing the much-awaited Drishyam 3, which releases in theatres on 2 October 2026.

The partnership with Panorama Studios is expected to further strengthen Rocket Reels’ content pipeline, enhance its technological capabilities, and accelerate the production of premium original series across genres. The investment also reflects the industry’s growing recognition of vertical storytelling as one of the fastest-growing formats in the digital entertainment ecosystem.

Launched with the vision of transforming the way audiences consume entertainment, Rocket Reels has emerged as a pioneering force in the vertical OTT space. The platform has captivated viewers with a compelling slate of original stories spanning multiple genres, including thrillers, romance, crime, mystery, sci-fi, horror, and comedy. Designed for today’s mobile-first audience, Rocket Reels delivers quick, engaging, and emotionally immersive episodes that have successfully redefined “snackable content” without compromising on storytelling quality.

Rocket Reels has built a strong multilingual content ecosystem by offering stories in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati. Beyond India, Rocket Reels has rapidly established a global presence and is now available across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “At Panorama Studios, we have always believed that compelling stories will find an audience, regardless of the format. Rocket Reels has built a strong platform that understands the evolving viewing habits of today’s digital-first consumers while staying rooted in quality storytelling. We are delighted to partner with Rocket Reels as they continue to shape the future of short-form entertainment. This partnership reflects our confidence in their vision, innovation, and the immense potential of India’s vertical OTT ecosystem”

Abhishek Pathak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said, “The way audiences consume content is evolving rapidly, and vertical storytelling is emerging as a powerful format for the mobile-first generation. Rocket Reels has built an innovative platform backed by compelling storytelling and a clear vision for the future. We are excited to partner with them as they redefine short-form entertainment and expand their reach across India and global markets.”

Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, said, “From day one, our vision has been to create a platform that tells compelling stories in a format that seamlessly fits into today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Panorama Studios’ investment is a strong validation of that vision. Their belief in our journey gives us the confidence and resources to create even more original, high-quality stories while expanding our reach across India and international markets.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment
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Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment

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Panorama Studios and Rocket Reels Join Hands to Scale Short-Form Entertainment
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