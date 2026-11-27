New Delhi [India], November 27: Park Medi World Ltd has completed the acquisition of Mehar Mediserve LLP, the owner and operator of Mehar Hospital in Zirakpur, Punjab. The hospital operator acquired a 100% stake from the LLP’s existing partners, according to a November 26, 2026 filing with BSE and the National Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Mehar Mediserve became a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World.

The company first disclosed the agreement on August 3, 2026, when it announced plans to acquire the Zirakpur hospital through the purchase of interests in Mehar Mediserve. The latest filing confirms that the deal closed on November 26 and that Park Medi World acquired the entire interest in the LLP on a fully diluted basis.

Acquisition Adds an Operating Hospital in Zirakpur

The transaction gives Park Medi World full control of an operating hospital in Zirakpur and expands its presence in Punjab. The acquisition was structured as a purchase of interests in Mehar Mediserve, the entity that owns and runs the facility. Park Medi World disclosed the completion under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

Financial Impact Remains to Be Quantified

The completion filing did not disclose the purchase consideration or provide an estimate of the hospital’s contribution to consolidated revenue or earnings. It also did not include operating metrics such as bed capacity or occupancy. Future results and operating disclosures could help investors assess the hospital’s contribution to the group and track its performance following the acquisition.

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