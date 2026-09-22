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Home > NX News > PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22: PC Jeweller Ltd. has announced that it has cleared and repaid its outstanding debt to one more bank under the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

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With the latest repayment, the jewellery company has now settled its outstanding debt with 12 of the 14 consortium banks. According to the company, all these repayments have been completed ahead of their scheduled due dates.

PC Jeweller said it has now discharged more than 98% of the outstanding debt owed to the consortium banks. The company added that the remaining debt accounts for less than 2% of the total outstanding amount.

The company has stated that it remains on track to clear the remaining dues and achieve a debt-free status within September 2026.

PC Jeweller said the completion of the repayments is expected to strengthen its balance sheet and overall financial position. The latest disclosure was made by the company to the stock exchanges on September 22, 2026.

PC Jeweller is listed on both the BSE and NSE, with its shares trading under the scrip code 534809 and ticker symbol PCJEWELLER, respectively.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues
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PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

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PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

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PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues
PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues
PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues
PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues
PC Jeweller Repays Debt to 12 Consortium Banks, Clears 98% Dues

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