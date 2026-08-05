Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 Highlights: Leadership, Innovation, and Nation Building

New Delhi [India], August 5: The Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 have been successfully conducted by Integrated Achievers at Le Méridien, New Delhi, where policymakers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, jurists, entrepreneurs, educationalists, innovators, and distinguished personalities were invited from all over India. This function was conducted with the cooperation of the Ministry of MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).

The summit was created with the idea of acknowledging people and organizations who have made great contributions to nation building under the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047: The Role of Business, Innovation & Leadership in Nation Building.”

This event was honored with the presence of distinguished guests like Mr. Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Mr. Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Mr. Bajrang Manohar Sonwane, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dr. Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), H. E. Ms. Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, and Adv. Aashutosh Sr

There were stimulating deliberations about the growth story of India for reaching Viksit Bharat 2047 with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, innovation, education, MSMEs, leadership, and sustainable development. The insights shared by leaders belonging to different sectors about India’s economic and social progress were indeed very helpful.

Pride of Bharat Awards 2026 was another remarkable feature of the event during which the top entrepreneurs, educationists, medical practitioners, lawyers, defense innovators, women achievers, start-ups, and social transformers from all around India were honored for their exemplary contributions towards society and nation building.

Commenting on the event, Juhi Sabharwal, Founder & Managing Director of Integrated Achievers, stated:

“The Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit is not just about award ceremonies, but it’s a movement recognizing people who through their dedication and efforts inspire others and make a significant contribution to the growth of India. When leaders get recognition, they inspire many others to create an impact too.”

Himanshu Sabharwal, Co-Organiser, further stated:

“The vision of our event is to bring together the leaders from various sectors, inspire collaboration among them, and celebrate excellence. Collectively, we can help shape the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Concluding the event was the vote of thanks from the organizers acknowledging the contribution of the esteemed guests, awardees, partners, media personalities, and the participants for turning the summit into an outstanding one.

About Integrated Achievers

Integrated Achievers is a prestigious organization that aims at honoring excellence, leadership, and innovation in various sectors, including business, education, health care, manufacturing, defence, social development, entrepreneurship, and governance. This organization runs various national summits, leadership forums, and awards programs to encourage people who have been instrumental in the development of India.

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