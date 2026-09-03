Primex Group Partners WTO USA to Expand The Brand Bharat Across India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 3: World Talent Organization USA (WTO USA) has appointed Primex Group as its Official Partner for India Operations, strengthening its presence in the country and expanding initiatives linked to The Brand Bharat and International Business Certification.

Under the leadership of Founder Nitesh Desai, Primex Group will support the coordination and development of designated WTO USA initiatives across India, including building relationships with businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals and institutions.

The appointment follows the recent launch of The Brand Bharat, an international business recognition and certification initiative introduced by WTO USA to recognise and promote Indian businesses and entrepreneurs and provide them with a platform for wider visibility.

Mihir Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO of World Talent Organization USA, said the appointment would help realise the organisation’s vision for Indian businesses.

“The launch of The Brand Bharat was the beginning of an important vision to recognise Indian businesses and create opportunities for greater global visibility. The appointment of Primex as our India Partner is an important next step in turning that vision into a stronger operational network across India,” he said.

“From family-owned enterprises and manufacturers to startups, professionals and emerging entrepreneurs, India has a thriving business ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we want to build partnerships and create platforms that recognise achievements and help Indian enterprises connect with wider opportunities,” he added.

Chirag Gadhiya, Co-Founder of The Brand Bharat, said, “The Brand Bharat is about recognising people and businesses that represent the entrepreneurial strength of India. Our vision is to create a platform where Indian businesses can showcase their achievements and strengthen their identity for a wider audience. With Primex taking on the responsibility of supporting our India operations, we believe this collaboration will help us build stronger connections and expand the reach of The Brand Bharat across different sectors and regions of India.”

Primex Group will work on designated initiatives covering business recognition, international business certification, strategic partnerships, institutional collaborations and brand visibility. The initiatives will engage businesses across manufacturing, technology, healthcare, food and beverage, engineering, education, financial and professional services, automotive, hospitality, retail and family-owned businesses.

Nitesh Desai, Founder of Primex Group, said the partnership would focus on creating practical connections between the initiatives and businesses across India.

“We are honoured to be appointed as the Official Partner for India Operations. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to work with World Talent Organization USA and The Brand Bharat to build stronger connections with Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals. Our focus will be on developing these initiatives and creating opportunities for Indian businesses” he said.

A key focus of the collaboration will be the continued development of The Brand Bharat, which seeks to showcase Indian enterprises and entrepreneurs and their contribution to the economy. International Business Certification will be another part of the programme, providing businesses with opportunities for recognition under the programme framework.

The partnership brings together WTO USA’s international recognition and certification initiatives with Primex Group’s India operations with the objective of creating a wider network for Indian businesses seeking recognition and international visibility.

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