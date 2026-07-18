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Home > NX News > Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses

Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses

Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 20:07 IST

Aligned with Gujarat’s five-year growth Plan, the launch featured a roadshow, with the flagship Mindset Booster Programme focused on AI-driven vision and Mission, leadership, and entrepreneurs’ growth.

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 18: Private Community®, a global AI-powered Strategic community for entrepreneurs and professionals, marked its debut in Gujarat via Surat with a successful Roadshow with business owners and growth-focused leaders based in Gujarat. As part of its India growth strategy, the roadshow is followed by its flagship Mindset Booster Programme from 10 to 11 July, alongside community engagement sessions, reinforcing Gujarat’s emergence as one of India’s most dynamic centres for Entrepreneurship and innovation.

Gujarat has long been recognised as one of India’s most entrepreneurial states. Its globally dominant diamond industry, world-renowned textile sector, and strong manufacturing base contribute significantly to Gujarat’s position as one of the country’s most industrialised states and a key driver of India’s exports. As Gujarat advances its five-year Artificial Intelligence Action Plan to accelerate AI adoption across industries, startups, and MSMEs, Private Community® aims to help entrepreneurs stay ahead by combining its proprietary AI platform, COMBINEPrivate Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses (Community Business Intelligence Engine), with structured peer-to-peer learning, practical business intelligence, and a trusted global community, helping Entrepreneurs to make better decisions and build future-ready businesses.

Mac Srinivasan, Founder and Director of Franchising, Private Community®, said, “Artificial intelligence is changing how entrepreneurs think, decide, and grow. Through Private Community® and our proprietary AI platform, COMBINEPrivate Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses, we combine technology with the collective experience of successful entrepreneurs, enabling entrepreneurs to make better decisions faster, solve real business challenges, and build future-ready businesses. Gujarat’s entrepreneurial spirit, global business outlook, and culture of innovation make it the ideal city to grow this ecosystem.”

Amanat Kagzi, Managing Director, Private Community® Gujarat, said, “Gujarat has always set the benchmark for entrepreneurship in India, driven by a culture of ambition, innovation, and long-term value creation. Through Private Community®, our vision is to build one of India’s most trusted entrepreneurial ecosystems by combining AI-powered entrepreneurial intelligence with meaningful peer collaboration, leadership advisory, and global expertise. Over the coming years, we aim to enable more than 3,000 entrepreneurs across Gujarat, and aim to usher in the next phase of Private Community’s growth by expanding our presence to Ahmedabad, Vapi, Rajkot, and Vadodara.”

Ashfaq Calcuttawala, Director, Private Community® Gujarat, and Founder & CEO, Mountain Monk, said, “Gujarat has always been a state where entrepreneurship is part of its identity. From family-owned businesses to globally competitive enterprises, the city has consistently created businesses with international ambitions. As Gujarat accelerates AI adoption across industries, we believe Guajart is uniquely positioned to demonstrate how technology, AI, and peer collaboration can help entrepreneurs build more resilient and Legacy businesses. Our goal is to build a thriving regional community that equips entrepreneurs with practical insights, meaningful relationships, and global perspectives.”

Private Community® currently operates across 10 countries, connecting over 400 entrepreneurs through a global ecosystem that fosters business growth, collaboration, and continuous learning.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Private Community® Launches Gujarat Community to Shape Sustainable Legacy Businesses
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