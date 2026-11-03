LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 14:54 IST

Cyber Law Expert Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Explores Who Really Controls Human Choices in the Age of AI

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Are the choices people make truly their own, or are algorithms and artificial intelligence increasingly shaping what they think, watch and believe?

Cyber law expert and advocate Puneet Bhasin explores this question in her new book, Who Controls Your Mind? Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence and the New Battle for Human Autonomy, which is published by Cursive, an imprint of OakBridge Publishing.

The book examines how digital platforms use personal data, algorithms and artificial intelligence to influence attention and behaviour, and questions whether existing legal frameworks are sufficient to protect individual autonomy in the digital age.

The idea for the book emerged from an interaction Bhasin had with a group of 17- and 18-year-old students. When she asked how many intended to marry or have children, only two students raised their hands in response to each question. Some of the students said they had regularly watched social media content mocking marriage and family life.

The interaction led Bhasin to examine whether digital content and recommendation systems could influence personal choices in ways users may not consciously recognise.

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

According to Bhasin, every search, click, pause and interaction on a digital platform generates data that can be used to create behavioural profiles and predict what a user is likely to engage with next. She describes this process as “Data Farming”, arguing that platforms do not merely collect behavioural information but can also encourage the behaviour that produces it.

The book uses the fictional story of a teenager, Veer, and his family to explain complex issues surrounding technology and law. The narrative covers situations including excessive gaming, data breaches, AI-generated voice scams, online influencers, AI companions and other forms of digital dependence.

Spread across 18 chapters and five sections, the book examines the relationship between algorithms, artificial intelligence, human behaviour and law.

It covers issues such as short-form video and attention, AI and memory, digital detox, data breaches, AI voice scams, harassment in virtual environments, the portrayal of crime on streaming platforms, online risks to children, algorithmic influence on faith, educational technology, gaming design, AI chatbots and digital influence in modern warfare.

The legal analysis refers to Indian laws and judicial decisions, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, its 2026 amendment rules, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Supreme Court’s judgments in K.S. Puttaswamy and Selvi. It also looks at developments in Australia, Europe, the UK and the US.

Among the concepts proposed in the book is “Cognitive Sovereignty”, which Bhasin describes as an individual’s right to remain in control of their attention, thoughts and decisions.

The book also introduces “Cognitive Habeas Corpus”, raising the question of whether the constitutional protections of privacy and dignity under Article 21 could extend to protection against forms of technological influence over the human mind.

Another proposed concept is “Cognitive Injury by Design”, which examines whether companies that deliberately design products to encourage behavioural dependence should be held accountable for the resulting harm.

Bhasin also examines the “safe harbour” protection available to intermediaries under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act and questions whether platforms that actively select and amplify content can continue to be treated as neutral intermediaries.

The book, however, does not present technology as inherently harmful. Instead, it calls for greater awareness and individual agency while recognising the benefits of technological innovation.

Its concluding chapters suggest practical measures such as questioning the source of one’s thoughts, treating attention as a limited resource, actively searching for information rather than passively consuming algorithmic feeds and creating barriers against compulsive digital consumption.

“The practice of sovereign thought begins with a pause,” Bhasin writes.

The book carries forewords from former Bombay High Court judge Justice Vidyasagar M Kanade, Former Lokayukta of Maharashtra and Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and former Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Dr Sandeep Mittal and Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General, Ministry of communications. Colonel Ashish Upreti, VSM, Director Social Media, Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication, Indian Army, has written the afterword.

Justice Kanade notes that scholars and courts will ultimately determine whether concepts such as cognitive sovereignty develop into independent legal rights or serve as guiding principles for future laws. Dr Mittal, while cautioning that not every recommendation system is manipulative, observes that questions around technology, influence and autonomy are no longer merely academic.

Bhasin is an Internationally renowned advocate and cyber law expert working at the intersection of law, cybersecurity and technology. She advises institutions and companies and represents victims of cyber offences and has advised the United Nations Digital Public Goods Alliance for the drafting of the DPG Privacy Framework. Her earlier work includes Practical Guide to Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023: Law and Compliance, Digital India, Regulated India and Laws Governing Social Media & OTT in India.

The book concludes with the question that runs through its chapters: who controls the human mind when technology can increasingly predict and influence human behaviour?

“The answer, in the end, is up to you,” Bhasin writes.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

Rangilo Re 2026 ft. Partiv Gohil concludes Nine Nights of Garba, Music and Culture

Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

Three Years in TIME Magazine: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay’s Mission to Make India a Global Innovation Hub

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G User Reports Display Line After Software Update, Seeks Free Screen Replacement

Jaya Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lambu Ji’; Here’s Why Harivansh Rai Bachchan Stopped Her

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

15 Tolas Of Gold, Diwali Gifts And Rs 1 Lakh Transfer: Why Supreme Court Found No Dowry Evidence Against Husband?

Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

Adani Airports Rules Out Entry Into Airline Business, Says Competing With Customers ‘Not a Good Strategy’

3-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Home Abducted, Raped And Killed By Neighbour; Bulldozer Action Follows In Hamirpur

16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy
Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy
Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy
Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy
Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

QUICK LINKS