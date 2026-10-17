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Home > NX News > Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate

Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate

Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-17 13:31 IST

New Delhi [India], October 16: A whole new era may come into play for the Bhojpuri film industry in 2027. Raasra Entertainment has announced that they have a plan of entering into the film industry, having made their mark in the South Indian film industry. It is claimed by the production house that they are going to give something new to Bhojpuri filmmaking. The announcement is showing some new stories and unique filmmaking as part of their strategy. This move may get the attention of the audience who would like to see some new movies.

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Raasra Entertainment claims that its South Indian cinema experience has involved collaborations with famous actors like Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and Ravi Teja, some of whom are celebrated personalities of Telugu cinema. Now the company is interested in bringing this experience into the Bhojpuri cinema sector. The announcement has revealed the involvement of South Indian cinematic experience and Bhojpuri culture in this venture.

It is estimated that the production company intends to come up with five films in the Bhojpuri language in the year 2027. This may be considered as an extremely bold move for a newcomer in the film industry. According to the claims by Raasra Entertainment, the company has a desire to break from tradition and introduce something new and exciting. Up to now, the titles and the genres of the upcoming films have not been disclosed. The details related to their budgeting, directors, and actors are expected in the future.

Among the most important aspects of the announcement are the opportunities created for budding stars. According to Raasra Entertainment, the objective behind the announcement is to provide an opportunity to aspiring actors, actresses, and creative professionals. In doing so, it is possible that new stars may be introduced to Bhojpuri films. Nevertheless, there have been no casting calls announced officially by the production house.

The entrance of Raasra Entertainment brings up an interesting query regarding the future of Bhojpuri cinema. Can innovation and new talents in film productions lead the industry to reach out to larger audiences? Raasra Entertainment claims that its objective is to create a blend of cinematic prowess from South India along with the rich culture and identity of Bhojpuri-speaking people. Its strategy of making five films by 2027 gives a distinct objective. The next crucial stage will be the revelation of the cast, directors, names of movies, and scheduling of film productions.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate
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Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate
Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate
Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate
Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate
Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate

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