Licence Covers the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Block in Betul

New Delhi [India], November 19: Hindustan Power, one of India’s leading integrated power and infrastructure companies, has signed an agreement with the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the exploration of a critical minerals block.

Executed through its subsidiary, Sunmark Thermal Power Private Limited, the agreement marks the company’s entry into the exploration of Platinum Group Elements (PGE) and associated minerals.

The Padhar PGE Exploration Block, located in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, covers 199.54 sq. km. The five-year exploration license will allow the company to undertake prospecting activities to assess the mineral potential of the block.

Commenting on the development, Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said, “Platinum Group Elements are extremely important to industries such as clean energy, automotive and advanced manufacturing. As India looks to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities, identifying and developing indigenous sources of these minerals will be essential. The Padhar block is expected to make a strategic contribution to the development of India’s critical minerals Sector.

Ratul Puri further added, “The entry into critical minerals exploration marks an important addition to Hindustan Power’s existing mining business. The company is focused on expanding its presence in this segment and building a diversified portfolio in the critical minerals space.”

Platinum Group Elements, which include platinum, palladium and rhodium, have applications across several industries, including automotive catalytic converters, hydrogen technologies, electronics and advanced manufacturing. Their growing role in these sectors is increasing the focus on exploration and development of new sources.

Nations across the world are aggressively working towards securing long-term supplies of critical minerals. In this direction, India has so far auctioned more than 100 blocks of critical minerals to private and public sector companies. As India works towards its goal of Viksit Bharat, it aims for at least 15 critical minerals ,including lithium, graphite, potash and rare earth elements.

About Ratul Puri

Ratul Puri is the Chairman o Hindustan Power, an integrated power generation and infrastructure company with a strong presence in renewable and transitional energy generation. Over the years, Ratul Puri has been involved in the development of large-scale energy infrastructure projects that support India’s growing power requirements and its transition toward cleaner energy sources.

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