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Home > NX News > Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio

Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio

Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 18:54 IST

The Indian eyewear brand secures fresh capital to scale brand-building, retail presence, and international expansion.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Rawbare, a fast-growing Indian direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, has raised funding from Teamology Softech and Media Services. The investment marks a defining step in the brand’s growth journey as it deepens its design-led eyewear range across India and prepares its entry into international markets.

Founded in 2022, Rawbare has built its reputation on a quality-first approach to eyewear, pairing considered design with the trust of a loyal and growing customer base. The brand has been recognised with multiple industry awards for its work, and continues to compete on craftsmanship and long-term customer trust. This round brings on board an investor whose strengths in communications, technology, and brand growth align closely with the way Rawbare intends to scale.

“This round is about building Rawbare the right way,” said Affan Ahmad, Founder, Rawbare. “Teamology understands what we are trying to protect, a brand built on design, quality and the trust of the people who wear it. The capital matters, and so does the alignment. We are not in a hurry to be everywhere. We want to be the eyewear brand people choose on purpose.”

The capital will support Rawbare’s next phase across three priorities: strengthening its product and design capability, expanding its retail and experience footprint, and building the foundations for a considered international entry. The brand is preparing to take its eyewear to select overseas markets, and this funding positions it to do so with the right growth and communications support in place.

“We built Rawbare in public, one customer and one conversation at a time,” said Ankit Mor, Co-Founder, Rawbare. “This round lets us take that same community and grow it well beyond where we started, into new cities and new markets, without losing what made people trust us in the first place.”

“Bringing the right people around Rawbare has always mattered to me, from our first backers to this round,” said Shahid Javed, Co-Founder, Rawbare. “Teamology is the kind of partner that strengthens the foundation, not just the headline. That is what gives us the confidence to expand with discipline.”

“We backed Rawbare because it is rare to find a brand this disciplined about design and this honest with its customers,” said Gulrez Alam, Founder, Teamology. “Affan and his team have built something with real depth, not just reach. We are investing in that conviction, and in where it can go next.”

“Our job is to help Rawbare tell its story to the right people, at the right scale, as it moves into new markets,” said Badshah Ansari, Co-Founder, Teamology. “The brand has the product and the trust already. We are here to make sure more of the world sees it.”

For its investors, the round signals a brand with a clear identity and a defined path. Rawbare intends to deploy this capital deliberately, protecting the design standards and customer relationships that have defined it so far, while opening new markets and channels. The brand sees this funding not as a moment, but as the beginning of a longer chapter built on the same principles it started with.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio
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Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio
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