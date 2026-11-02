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Home > NX News > Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 18:57 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2: Robolta, one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing homegrown smart-cleaning technology companies, is expanding its presence with the opening of its new store in Ahmedabad. Founded by four young entrepreneurs, Vipul Ramani, Nirav Rakholiya, Bhaudip Suhagiya, and Rohan Ramani, the company began its journey in Surat with a vision to make technology-driven cleaning solutions accessible to Indian households.

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In just around 1 to 1.5 years, Robolta has served 5,000+ customers, established 3 stores and 15+ retail partner locations, and built a pipeline of 30+ potential retail partnerships. With three more stores planned, the company continues to expand its reach while serving customers across India.

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

From Surat to Saurashtra and Ahmedabad

Robolta started its flagship store in Surat as a pilot project to serve South Gujarat through product demonstrations, customer guidance, and after-sales support. Following a positive response, the company recently opened its Rajkot store to serve the wider Saurashtra region. Ahmedabad, the heart and a major commercial centre of Gujarat, marks the next step in this expansion.

The company plans to open additional stores in Vadodara, Vapi, and Gandhidham soon, strengthening its retail and service network across Gujarat.

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

From Cleaning Robots to a Complete Cleaning Ecosystem

Robolta began with just three to four cleaning robots and has since expanded into a wide range of products, including robotic floor cleaners, wet-and-dry cleaners, fabric and mite-care solutions, glass-cleaning robots, cordless cleaning appliances, and air purifiers.

With products across multiple categories and price ranges, Robolta aims to become a one-stop destination for technology-driven cleaning solutions, covering everything from floors and fabrics to glass surfaces and indoor air care.

The company believes that as the world advances towards artificial intelligence, automation, and smarter technology, everyday cleaning should evolve too. While international brands operate in India’s smart-cleaning market, Robolta represents the growing presence of Indian homegrown businesses in this category.

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Service Beyond Sales

For Robolta, expansion is not just about selling products. Its priority is to provide customers with the right solutions, live product demonstrations, expert guidance, and dependable after-sales service. The new Ahmedabad store will offer live demonstrations and on-site service support.

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Leadership Perspectives

Bhaudip Suhagiya, Co-founder of Robolta, said: “We started in Surat with a vision to make everyday cleaning easier through technology. The trust and response of our customers have encouraged us to expand across Gujarat. Ahmedabad is an important milestone, and our focus remains on providing the right products along with reliable after-sales support.”

Rohan Ramani, Co-founder of Robolta, added: “Technology is transforming how we live, so cleaning should evolve too. From a few cleaning robots to a wide range of cleaning and air-care solutions, our journey reflects our ambition to build a complete ecosystem for Indian customers. As we grow, customer experience and service beyond the sale will remain our priorities.”

Robolta believes Gujarat has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship and business innovation. With its growing presence across the state, the company aims to bring smarter cleaning solutions closer to more Indian households and businesses.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat
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Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

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Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

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Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat
Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat
Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat
Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat
Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

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