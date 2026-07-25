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Home > NX News > Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 18:59 IST

Strategic investment brings over 15 years of branding, corporate communications, and business leadership expertise to accelerate Rocket Reel’s growth and market expansion.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Rocket Reel has announced the onboarding of Amey as its PR & Marketing Investor, marking a strategic milestone in the company’s growth journey. The association is expected to strengthen Rocket Reel’s brand positioning, strategic communications, and market outreach across India and international markets.

With more than 15 years of experience in public relations, corporate branding, reputation management, and strategic relationship building, Amey has worked closely with corporates, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to create impactful brands and long-term business value. His expertise spans integrated communications, media strategy, investor visibility, and high-value business networking.

Currently based in Dubai as a Real Estate Advisor, Amey has built a strong global network by connecting investors, businesses, and professionals with emerging opportunities across international markets. His experience in cultivating strategic partnerships is expected to play a key role in Rocket Reel’s expansion plans and brand-building initiatives.

Adding a unique dimension to his professional journey, Amey is also widely respected for his expertise in Astrology Analysis, where he has earned the trust of a diverse clientele by offering strategic insights and decision-support guidance. His multidisciplinary approach reflects a philosophy that combines experience, analytical thinking, and intuition to navigate opportunities and challenges.

Speaking on the association, Amey said:

“Rocket Reel represents the new generation of brand storytelling and digital influence. I see tremendous potential in its vision, and I’m excited to come on board as a PR & Marketing Investor. My focus will be on strengthening the company’s brand equity, building strategic partnerships, enhancing market visibility, and creating sustainable opportunities for long-term growth across India and global markets.”

A spokesperson for Rocket Reel added:

“Amey’s extensive experience in public relations, branding, and strategic business development makes him a valuable addition to the Rocket Reel ecosystem. His investment reflects confidence in our vision, and his guidance will help us build stronger industry relationships, expand our market presence, and unlock new avenues of growth.”

The partnership underscores Rocket Reel’s commitment to bringing together experienced business leaders and strategic investors who can contribute not only capital but also industry expertise, market access, and long-term vision. As the company continues to expand its footprint in branding, content, media, and digital communications, the association with Amey is expected to further reinforce its position as an emerging force in the communications and marketing ecosystem.

With this strategic alliance, Rocket Reel aims to accelerate innovation, deepen client engagement, and create greater value for brands seeking integrated communication, visibility, and growth solutions.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/amey1120 for more information.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

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Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor
Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor
Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor
Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

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