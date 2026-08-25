SachWorld Sports Expands Franchise Cricket Footprint with Focus on Uttarakhand Talent and Player Development

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24: SachWorld Sports and Live Wire Sporting Ventures, organisations active in sports management, cricket operations, franchise development and commercial partnerships, are strengthening their presence in Uttarakhand with a focus on franchise cricket, talent scouting and player development.

As part of their collaboration, the organisations have acquired the Doiwala Kings franchise in the Dehradun T20, creating a platform to connect emerging cricketing talent from Uttarakhand with professional franchise cricket.

The initiative brings together experience in franchise operations, tournament management, commercial partnerships, player engagement, talent development and cricket operations, with the objective of contributing to a stronger and more structured cricket ecosystem in the region.

SachWorld Sports Expands Its Cricket and Sports Management Portfolio

Over the past five to six years, SachWorld Sports has established a growing presence in the sports industry through its work across sports management, tournament operations, sponsorship and commercial partnerships.

The organisation has been associated with several prominent domestic and international cricket properties, including the Global Power Cricket League (GPCL), Abu Dhabi T10, Global Power League, Pro Corporate League, Legends League Cricket (LLC), Goa Legends Pro Cricket League, World Championship of Legends (WCL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), Moradabad Cricket Championship and other prominent cricket events.

SachWorld Sports has contributed across multiple areas of sports and cricket operations, including tournament management, sponsorship acquisition and activation, commercial partnerships, franchise development, player engagement, marketing and event operations.

The organisation has also been actively participating in the Uttarakhand Premier League, further strengthening its presence in the regional and franchise-based cricket ecosystem.

With its expanding portfolio, SachWorld Sports aims to create professional opportunities for players, brands, sponsors and cricket stakeholders while contributing to the growth of the sports industry in India and internationally.

SachWorld Sports — Connecting Cricket, Commerce & Opportunities.

Participation in Uttarakhand Premier League Franchise Development

Continuing its expansion in Uttarakhand, SachWorld Sports and Live Wire Sporting Ventures have also participated in the auction process for the Nainital Tigers franchise for the third season of the Uttarakhand Premier League, organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).

The league is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, one of the key cricketing venues in the state.

The participation reflects the organisations’ continued interest in franchise cricket and their efforts to create new opportunities for players and other stakeholders within the regional cricket ecosystem.

Sai Cricket Academy Appointed Talent & Scouting Partner

As part of the talent identification and grassroots development initiative, Sai Cricket Academy, KGK Degree College, Moradabad, has been appointed as the Talent & Scouting Partner for the Uttarakhand Premier League and Dehradun T20.

Sai Cricket Academy has been operating at KGK Degree College, Moradabad, for the past eight years under the leadership of Sachin Kumar Tomar, Former Indian Railways Cricketer and International Cricket Coach.

The academy has played an active role in identifying and developing young cricketing talent. More than 25 players developed through the academy have progressed to state and higher levels of cricket, with players associated with competitions and platforms including the Ranji Trophy, Under-19, Under-16, Duleep Trophy, India A level and IPL net bowling.

The academy also provides modern training infrastructure, including day-and-night practice facilities, allowing aspiring cricketers to train in a structured and professional environment.

Supporting the Development of Women’s Cricket

Sai Cricket Academy has also contributed to the development of women’s cricket and has supported players in pursuing opportunities at higher levels.

Nishi Kashyap, a player developed through the academy, has represented cricket at the national level. She is currently serving as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) with Indian Railways under the sports quota and is posted in Guwahati.

Recently, Nishi Kashyap was selected for the Uttar Pradesh Senior Women’s Cricket Team camp and is currently attending the camp in Lucknow.

Her journey highlights the academy’s broader focus on providing opportunities to talented players across both men’s and women’s cricket.

Vision for a Moradabad Franchise in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League

Looking ahead, Sai Cricket Academy and Sachin Kumar Tomar aim to establish a strong Moradabad franchise in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League.

The proposed initiative is intended to provide talented cricketers from Moradabad and Western Uttar Pradesh with a structured pathway towards professional franchise cricket.

The planned initiatives include talent hunts, player trials, franchise camps, league camps and specialised training programmes. These programmes would focus on identifying promising players, developing their skills and preparing them for higher levels of competitive cricket.

The proposed Moradabad franchise would also aim to create greater exposure and opportunities for local players while strengthening the connection between grassroots cricket and professional franchise competitions.

Creating a Stronger Cricket Ecosystem

The collaboration between SachWorld Sports, Live Wire Sporting Ventures and Sai Cricket Academy brings together expertise in franchise management, league operations, commercial partnerships, talent scouting and grassroots player development.

Through the Doiwala Kings franchise, participation in the Uttarakhand Premier League and the talent development initiatives led by Sai Cricket Academy, the organisations aim to build stronger pathways for emerging cricketers and contribute to the professionalisation of regional cricket.

The combined vision is to create an ecosystem where talented players can receive quality training, access competitive opportunities and gain exposure to professional franchise cricket.

As SachWorld Sports continues to expand its involvement across domestic and international cricket properties, its collaboration with Live Wire Sporting Ventures and Sai Cricket Academy represents a significant step towards strengthening franchise cricket, talent development and grassroots cricket opportunities in Uttarakhand and the surrounding regions.

About Sachin Kumar Tomar

Sachin Kumar Tomar is a Former Indian Railways Cricketer and International Cricket Coach. He is the Director & Head Coach of Sai Cricket Academy and Director of Doiwala Kings.

Based in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Kumar Tomar has been actively involved in cricket coaching, player development and talent identification, with a focus on providing young cricketers with structured training and opportunities to progress to higher levels of the sport.

Issued By

Sachin Kumar Tomar

Former Indian Railways Cricketer

Director & Head Coach – Sai Cricket Academy

Director – Doiwala Kings

International Cricket Coach

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Visit: https://sachworld.com/ for more information.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)