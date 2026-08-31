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Home > NX News > Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 18:28 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 31: The Sakshamthad Foundation has been awarded the 8th National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 in the NGO of the Year, Education, Skill Development & Community Empowerment category, for its consistent contribution toward social welfare, community development and empowerment of the vulnerable communities. The award was given in New Delhi on 15 August 2026, in the celebrations of the Independence Day. The award was organized by I CAN Foundation India, New Delhi.

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This recognition reflects the Sakshamthad Foundation’s continuous effort to bring real change to society through initiatives focused on women, older people, children, and other vulnerable groups that often struggle to get support. Their programs cover education, health services, income and work options, gender equality, environmental sustainability, skill development and community welfare with a focus on creating sustainable long term solutions rather than  short term assistance.

The Foundation works mainly in the fields of women empowerment and elderly care. THELI – Women Livelihood Project and GARIMA – A Hub for Women Artisans, among other initiatives, provide women opportunities to earn livelihoods, develop skills and pathways to financial independence. The HUNF – Meals on Wheels program provides fresh, healthy meals to elderly beneficiaries, along with health check-up assistance to ensure they receive proper nutrition and overall wellbeing.

The Foundation also has a broader social outreach which includes education & child welfare, healthcare assistance, preventive health & hygiene, environmental conservation, disaster relief, rural development and livelihood generation. It has a wide-ranging focus group including senior citizens, women, children, orphans, migrants, youth, differently-abled people, and marginalized groups, demonstrating a broad-based approach to inclusive community development.

Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

Speaking of the recognition, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Quality, Research and Health Sciences, Parul University and Chairperson, Sakshamthad Foundation said, “This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgement of the collective effort behind every initiative taken to impact lives and strengthen communities. At Sakshamthad Foundation, we strive not only to support, but to create pathways for women to achieve financial independence, for senior citizens to live with dignity, and for children and vulnerable communities to gain access to opportunities for a better future. “We will continue to intensify our work for sustainable and inclusive social development.”

Another important recognition in the journey of community-focused service is the selection of Sakshamthad Foundation for National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for its contribution to education, skill development and community empowerment.

Parul University’s social responsibility commitment, Sakshamthad Foundation, continues to translate into sustained action on the ground. Parul University continues to work toward creating a more inclusive ecosystem where education, livelihood opportunities, healthcare and dignity can contribute to lasting social transformation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community
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Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

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Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community
Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community
Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community
Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

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