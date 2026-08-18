Shaan Reveals Mukesh Khanna’s Devotional Surprise, Shiv Tandav in Hindi, to the Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Actor Mukesh Khanna has unveiled his latest devotional track, ‘Shiv Tandav’ in Hindi, along with Singer Shaan, as a surprise follow-up to the patriotic anthem ‘Aao Bachon’. The song came as a surprise launch at a Mumbai media event, and since then, fans all over the country have hailed this as a culturally significant milestone.

Famous for playing the role of Shaktimaan, Actor Mukesh Khanna takes the front stage in the song, performing as well as singing and says that this is a personal song for him. Mukesh Khanna has tried to bring out the true meaning of the hymn in this Hindi translation of Shiv Tandav Stotram due to which people can now easily understand the true meaning of it while reciting it.

Music has been scored for the song by music director Navin Sharma. The visuals of the song have been developed using AI studio technology by Blisz Entertainment, with Vijay Bhanushali as the creative director.

Singer Shaan, who was present along with Mukesh Khanna at the same event. The singer continued to be a part of the event to unveil the surprise to the audience along with the actor. ‘Aao Bachon’ is a patriotic tribute to India’s revolutionary freedom fighters, which was then followed up with the surprise launch of ‘Shiv Tandav’.

After the release of the song, Shiv Tandav has seen an outpouring of love from people online, who describe it as an emotionally uplifting song and one that gives them goosebumps. People like the clarity brought about by Mukesh Khanna in translating this hymn into Hindi, which has been recited by generations of people but not really understood.

Fans of Mukesh Khanna have revealed that the song brought back childhood memories of people in their houses reciting the Shlokas. Mukesh Khanna has revealed that he had thought about this song for quite some time due to the personal connection that he shares with the hymn through his father, and is happy that the audiences have resonated with this Hindi version of the song.

The strong responses towards Aao Bachon and Shiv Tandav show that people are looking towards music that brings back the Indian heritage, spiritually and historically, into light, and Mukesh Khanna is one of the biggest voices for such cultural revival in the industry.

About the Project

Shiv Tandav in Hindi, starring & Sung by Mukesh Khanna, Composed by Navin Sharma, with AI Studio VFX by Blisz Entertainment, Directed by Vijay Bhanushali.

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